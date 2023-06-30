Atlas vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | July 1, 2023

Atlas and Cruz Azul go head to head at the Jalisco Stadium in a mouth-watering Mexican Liga MX curtain-raiser on Saturday (July 1).

Azul will look to get one over Atlas, having suffered a narrow 1-0 loss when the two sides met in the Clausura playoffs last-16 in May. Following a disappointing first half of the 2022 campaign, the goal for Atlas will be to secure their spot in the Apertura playoffs this year.

Benjamin Mora’s men picked up 13 points from 17 matches to finish 17th in the Aperture last season, six points adrift of the playoffs places.

Atlas, meanwhile, also enjoyed a good second half of the season, finishing ninth in the Clausura, making the playoffs before falling to a 1-0 loss against Guadalajara in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Cruz secured a seventh-placed finish in the Aperture to secure their spot in the playoffs. However, they were sent packing from the playoffs in the quarterfinals with a 3-0 defeat to Monterrey.

Ricardo Ferretti’s side reached the playoffs of the Claustura after finishing eighth in the second half of the season but were condemned to an early exit following a 1-0 loss against Atlas on May 7.

Atlas vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 51 meetings, Cruz hold a superior record in the fixture.

Atlas have picked up 16 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Atlas are unbeaten in three Apetura meetings with Cruz, winning twice since a 3-1 loss in August 2019.

La Maquina are winless in four of their last five games across competitions, losing three since the first week of April.

Atlas are unbeaten in five home games, winning thrice since a 1-0 loss to Club Leon in March.

Atlas vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Atlas and Cruz Azul will head into the weekend in search of a dream start to the new campaign, so a battle could ensue at the Jalisco Stadium. Mora’s men are the more in-form side, so expect them to see off the visitors.

Prediction: Atlas 2-1 Cruz

Atlas vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atlas

Tip 2: First to score - Atlas (Mora’s men have opened the scoring in six of their last eight games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in their last six meetings.)

