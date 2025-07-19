Atlas vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Atlas will welcome Cruz Azul to Jalisco Stadium in the Liga MX Apertura on Saturday. Both teams enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign last week and will look to continue that form.

Los Rojinegros met Puebla in their campaign opener and registered a 3-2 away win. Gaddi Aguirre scored in the first half while fellow defenders Rivaldo Lozano and Adrián Mora added goals in the second half.

The visitors met Mazatlan in their campaign opener and were held to a goalless draw. They maintained their unbeaten home record in 2025 with that draw.

Atlas vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 72 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 35 wins. Los Rojinegros have 21 wins and 16 games have ended in draws.

Their Apertura and Clausura meetings in the Liga MX last season ended in draws.

The visitors are winless in their last five games in this fixture, suffering two losses.

Los Rojinegros have won three of their last eight games in the Liga MX, with all triumphs registered on their travels.

Los Rojinegros are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against the visitors, recording three wins while keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have suffered just one loss across all competitions since February.

Los Rojinegros have endured a four-game winless run at home in the Liga MX. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in three games in that period.

La Máquina have registered just one win in their last six away games in all competitions. They have conceded at least two goals in three games in that period.

Atlas vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Los Rojinegros began their campaign with a 3-2 away win, extending their unbeaten streak in the league to three games. They have scored two goals apiece in three of their last four meetings against the visitors and will look to build on that form.

La Máquina failed to score in their campaign opener and will look to register themselves on the scoresheet here. Notably, they are winless in their last five league games in this fixture.

The last three meetings between them have ended in draws, and considering the visitors' recent record in the Liga MX, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Atlas 1-1 Cruz Azul

Atlas vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

