Atlas vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeon de Campeones 2022

Liga MX Clausura winner Atlas and Cruz Azul, 2021 Campeon de Campeones winners, will meet at the Dignity Health Sports Park in the Campeon de Campeones on Sunday.

The game is usually held ahead of the Apertura campaign every year between the Apertura and the Clausura champions from the previous season. As Atlas won both competitions last season, this game is a mere formality, with Los Rojinegros already credited with the winners' medal.

Despite not having much at stake in this game, both teams might take the opportunity to test their preparations ahead of the Liga MX 2022-23 season that kicks off next week.

Atlas vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 64 times across competitions. Cruz Azul have been the better side in this fixture, leading 33-18 in wins. Thirteen games have ended in draws between the two teams. This will be the first meeting in the Campeon de Campeones between the two sides.

Cruz Azul are undefeated in their last three meetings against Atlas, with their previous meeting ending in a 1-0 win for Azul in April.

Atlas form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-D.

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W.

Atlas vs Cruz Azul Team News

Atlas

There are no reported injuries for Atlas, so the coach is expected to give some of the academy players a shot in the starting XI in this game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cruz Azul

Carlos Rodriguez picked up a serious leg injury in April, so his involvement in the game remains doubtful as La Maqina are not expected to risk the midfielder. Rafael Baca and Juan Escobar tested negative for COVID-19 and have travelled with the team to the USA.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Carlos Rodriguez.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Atlas vs Cruz Azul Predicted XIs

Atlas FC (3-4-2-1): Camilo Vargas (GK); Jose Abella, Anderson Santamaria, Martin Nervo; Emmanuel Aguilera, Luis Reyes, Edgar Zaldivar, Aníbal Chala; Aldo Rocha, Julio Furch; Julian Quinones.

Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1): Sebastian Jurado (GK); Julio Cesar Domínguez, Jose Joaquin Martinez, Luis Abram, Juan Escobar; Erik Lira, Rafael Baca; Uriel Antuna, Christian Tabo, Ignacio Rivero; Angel Romero.

Atlas vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Atlas were the dominant team in the Mexican top flight, winning both the Apertura and Clausura phases. They picked up a 3-2 win in the two-legged Clausura final in May and will look to leave a good account of themselves in this game.

Cruz, meanwhile, were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the competition and have not played a competitive game in over a month. They have made some changes in their squad and will play their first game under new manager Diego Aguirre.

That might impact their performance in this game, so Atlas are expected to eke out a narrow win in this one-off fixture.

Prediction: Atlas 2-1 Cruz Azul.

