Atlas vs Mazatlan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20, 2023

Atlas host Mazatlan at the Estadio Jalisco in the Liga MX on Friday (October 21).

Both sides will seek to return to winning ways after losing their previous two games. Atlas missed the chance to leap into the top five following defeats to Puebla (3-2) and Guadalajara (4-1), which leaves them 11th in the standings with 15 points but have a game in hand.

Los Rojinegros trail leaders America by 12 points, with five matchdays to go. They're eyeing qualification for the final phase quarter-finals or the play-in round.

Mazatlan, meanwhile, are in the midst a rough patch of form. They sit second from bottom – 17th out of 18 teams – following two wins, four draws and six losses in 12 games, leaving them with 10 points. However, reaching the play-in round is still possible.

Cañoneros’ last three visits to the Estadio Jalisco ended in one win and two losses. They have won once in five road games. Mazatlan are also struggling with disciplinary issues, as they have conceded three red cards in their last 10 games. Coach Ismael Rescalvo says that it remains one of his major concerns.

Atlas vs Mazatlan Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlas have won twice and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Mazatlan.

The hosts have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

Atlas have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games with Mazatlan.

Mazatlan have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Atlas have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games, while Mazatlan have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Atlas: L-L-W-W-L; Mazatlan: L-L-W-L-D

Atlas vs Mazatlan Prediction

Atlas have conceded more goals than they have scored (12 -13), highlighting their defensive frailty. Jordy Caicedo leads the side with four goals, followed by Juan Zapata with three. The team lack the bite and character of the 2022 squad that won the Torneo Clausura.

Meanwhile, another setback will exacerbate Mazatlan’s situation and keep them down the standings. Top scorer Ake Loba (four goals) will be under pressure to deliver.

Atlas, though, are expected to prevail based on their superior recent form and home advantage.

Prediction: Atlas 3-1 Mazatlan

Atlas vs Mazatlan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Atlas

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Atlas to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mazatlan to score - Yes