Atlas vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2024

Atlas and Monterrey will battle for three points in a Liga MX Clausura fixture on Wednesday (January 27th). The game will be played at Estadio Jalisco.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to UNAM Pumas in league action over the weekend.

Monterrey, meanwhile, suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Pachuca. They went ahead through Sergio Canales' 28th-minute strike while Oussama Idrissi drew the game level in the 41st minute. Salomon Rondon and John Kennedy scored to give the visitors a 3-1 lead by the 69th minute while German Berterame pulled one back for the hosts four minutes later.

The loss left them in 14th spot in the table on two points after three games while Atlas are 17th with two points to their name.

Atlas vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monterrey have 30 wins from the last 66 head-to-head games. Atlas were victorious on 18 occasions while 18 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Monterrey claimed a 4-0 home win.

Monterrey have scored at least two goals in four of the last five head-to-head games.

Atlas have won just one of their last 11 league games (seven draws).

Monterrey's last eight league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Monterrey are unbeaten in the last eight head-to-head games, winning each of the last five.

Atlas vs Monterrey Prediction

Atlas have won just one of the last 12 head-to-head games (seven losses) and have won just one league game since October 2024. Los Rojinegros have shown a penchant for draws in the last few months and have drawn two of their three league games so far this season.

Monterrey were the losing finalists in the Liga MX Apertura, losing by a narrow one-goal aggregate defeat to Club America in the final. However, Los Albiazules have not had the best of starts to the Clausura and have made a three-game winless start to the campaign (two draws).

Monterrey have been the dominant force in this fixture in recent years and we are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Atlas 1-3 Monterrey

Atlas vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Monterrey to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Monterrey to score over 1.5 goals

