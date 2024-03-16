Atlas vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18th 2024

Atlas will host Monterrey at the Estadio Jalisco on Monday in another round of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results in the league of late and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They played out a 2-2 draw against Puebla in their last match, heading into the break with a 2-1 lead before their opponents leveled the scores in the final 20 minutes of the match.

Atlas sit 13th in the league table with 10 points from 11 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get back to winning ways on Monday.

Monterrey, on the other hand, are enjoying a strong run of form at the moment and will fancy themselves early title contenders. They beat Mazatlan 2-1 last time out in Liga MX before securing a 3-1 aggregate victory over Cincinnati on Friday to advance to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The visitors sit atop the Liga MX standings with 25 points picked up so far and will be looking to extend their winning streak when they play next week.

Atlas vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 53 meetings between Atlas and Monterey. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won 26 times. There have been 15 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last six.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in five of their last six games in this fixture.

Monterrey have conceded seven goals in the Liga MX this season. Only Club America (6) have conceded fewer.

Both of Los Rojinegros' two league wins this season have come on home turf.

Atlas vs Monterrey Prediction

Atlas are on a six-game winless streak, with three of those games ending in defeat. They have lost their last two home games and will be desperate to snap that streak on Monday.

Monterrey are on a four-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 16 competitive outings. They are undefeated on the road this season and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Atlas 0-2 Monterrey

Atlas vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monterrey to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)