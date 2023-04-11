Atlas vs Philadelphia Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2023

Atlas take on Philadelphia at the Estadio Jalisco in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, with Philadelphia taking a 1-0 lead into the game.

Both sides have had disappointing seasons so far. Atlas are currently 13th in Liga MX, having won two of their 14 games so far this season. Benjamin Mora's side have been in decent form of late, losing only one of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to take that momentum into the game against Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Philadelphia are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, having won only two of their seven games so far this season. Jim Curtin's side have been in poor form recently, having only won one of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Atlas this week.

Both sides have a chance of progressing to the semi-finals of the competition with the tie hanging in the balance and that should make for an entertaining contest.

Atlas vs Philadelphia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first leg of the tie was the first time that the two sides faced off against each other

Philadelphia won the 1st leg 1-0, with a late penalty from Daniel Gazdag securing the win on the night.

Atlas have a goal difference of 0 in Liga MX, having scored and conceded 20 goals in their 14 games so far this season.

Philadelphia haven't won any of their last seven games across all competitions.

Atlas vs Philadelphia Prediction

Neither side have had a particularly impressive season so far and that should be evident during the game on Wednesday.

Atlas will be without Idekel Dominguez for the game. Meanwhile, Kai Wagner will miss the game for Philadelphia due to an injury.

Despite both sides struggling so far this season, Atlas have been in better form of late and should be able to win the game. We predict a tight game, with Atlas coming away with a slender victory, but Philadelphia winning the tie on away goals.

Prediction: Atlas 2-1 Philadelphia

Atlas vs Philadelphia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atlas Win (Game), Philadelphia Progress (Tie)

Tip 2 - Both sides to score - YES (Both sides have been in decent form in front of goal recently, with Atlas having scored 12 in their last five games and Philadelphia scoring nine in their last six)

Tip 3 - Julian Quinones to score/assist for Atlas (The forward has six goals and one assist in his last five games across all competitions)

