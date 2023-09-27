Atlas vs Puebla Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28, 2023

Round 10 of the Mexican Liga MX gets underway on Thursday (September 28) when Atlas and Puebla go head-to-head at the Jalisco Stadium.

Atlas picked up successive league wins for the first time this season as they edged out Juarez FC 2-1 at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez on Saturday.

Benjamin Mora’s men have won three of their last four matches, with a 2-0 loss against Atlético de San Luis on September 4 being the exception.

With 15 points in nine games, Atlas are fifth in the standings, level on points with Pumas UNAM and Juarez.

Meanwhile, Puebla failed to find their feet at the weekend, as they suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Pumas UNAM.

Ricardo Carbajal’s side have won one of their six games, losing four, since theie Leagues Cup group-stage exit in August.

Puebla are rooted to the bottom of the points table, picking up just five points from nine games.

Atlas vs Puebla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 44 meetings, Puebla holds the upper hand in the fixture.

Atlas have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 12 times.

Carbajal’s men have lost just once in theie llast six visits to the Jalisco Stadium, winning four times, since February 2019.

Atlas have lost just one of their six games since their Leagues Cup exit, winning thrice.

Puebla are yet to win away in the Liga MX this season, losing twice in their four games.

Atlas vs Puebla Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting starts to the new season, with the ax men rooted to the bottom of the table. Puebla’s form on the road is nothing to write home about, so expect Atlas to win.

Prediction: Atlas 2-0 Puebla

Atlas vs Puebla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atlas

Tip 2: Less 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than three goals scored in nine of their last 10 meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last seven clashes.)