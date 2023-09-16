Atlas vs Tigres Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17, 2023

Atlas welcome Tigres to the Estadio Jalisco in Liga MX action on Monday (September 18).

Both teams are set for another electric clash, touted to be the biggest attraction of matchday eight, after the El Súper Clásico between America and Guadalajara. A red card was issued in Atlas and Tigres' last four previous meetings, highlighting the physicality and aggression that often characterize their meetings.

Los Rojinegros are in search of their third league win of the season and second in six games. They're ninth in the standings with nine points but could move to the top five with a win. The hosts will look to extend their impressive home record of nine games without a loss at Estadio Jalisco.

Meanwhile, Tigres come in with a physiological advantage, having won the two sides’ previous two meetings in away fixtures. Tigres are hitting the road after consecutive home wins against Santos Laguna (3-2) and Queretaro (5-0). Those results brought their total wins to four in seven games alongside two draws and one defeat.

Los Tigres sit second in the points table with 14 points, two behind table-toppers Atlético San Luis. Tigres were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Torneo Apertura final phase last season but won the Torneo Clausura. Consequently, they're one of the two current champions of Liga MX alongside Pachuca.

Atlas vs Tigres Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlas have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games against Tigres.

The hosts have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games against Tigres.

Atlas have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home games.

Tigres have thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five road outings.

Atlas have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while Tigres have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Atlas: L-W-D-D-L; Tigres: W-W-L-W-L

Atlas vs Tigres Prediction

Most of Atlas' forwards have been misfiring, with Aldo Rocha, Juan Zapata, Edwardo Aguirre scoring only once this term. The hosts lack clinical finishers.

Meanwhile, former France international André-Pierre Gignac and Juan Pablo Vigón have been Tigres’ attacking threats, scoring three goals apiece. Fernando Gorriaran has been influential as well in the forward battery, providing three assists.

Expect Tigres to prevail based on their superior form and momentum.

Prediction: Atlas 1-2 Tigres

Atlas vs Tigres Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Tigres

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Tigres to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Atlas to score - Yes