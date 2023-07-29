Atlas vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July 2023

Atlas and Toronto will lock horns for the first time ever in a Leagues Cup match at BMO Field on Sunday.

Atlas beat New York City 1-0 last Sunday to get their Leagues Cup campaign off to a positive start. Despite New York City dominating possession, Atlas managed to restrict them to just two shots on target. The Mexican side gained an early lead through Aldo Rocha and remained a counter-attacking threat throughout the game.

NYCFC also had an 87th-minute goal by Justin Haak chalked off under controversial circumstances after a lengthy VAR check.

Atlas' inconsistency has been cause for concern this term and they have picked up two wins, two losses and a draw in their last five matches in all competitions.

But they will fancy their chances against Toronto FC this Sunday as the Canadian side has been in dire straits. Their situation hasn't improved since sacking Bob Bradley on June 26.

Incidentally, the last team that Toronto FC faced was also New York City FC. Nick Cushing's side decimated the Reds 5-0 in their Leagues Cup match on Wednesday.

Toronto's last win came against DC United on May 27. Since then, they have played 10 games, drawing three and losing seven. They have lost their last seven matches on the trot.

Toronto are currently 14th in the MLS Western Conference, just a point above Inter Miami at the bottom of the table. But with Inter Miami's form improving following the arrivals of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, the Reds could find themselves at rock bottom before long.

Atlas vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first-ever meeting between Atlas and Toronto FC.

Toronto FC are currently on a seven-game losing streak.

Toronto FC have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine matches in all competitions.

The Reds have not scored a single goal in their last five matches in all competitions.

Atlas have not conceded more than a goal in normal time in their last five matches in all competitions.

Atlas vs Toronto FC Prediction

Atlas have fared well in recent matches. Toronto are going through their worst slump in years. The Mexican side beat New York City FC in their opening Leagues Cup match, a team that thrashed Toronto FC in midweek. Toronto will do well to not concede a heavy loss here.

Prediction: Atlas 1-0 Toronto FC

Atlas vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atlas

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atlas to keep a clean sheet - Yes