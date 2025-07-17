Atletico Bucaramanga vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Published Jul 17, 2025 09:26 GMT
Mirassol v Atletico Mineiro - Brasileirao 2025 - Source: Getty
Atletico Mineiro meet Atletico Bucaramanga in the Copa Sudamericana

Atletico Bucaramanga will welcome Atletico Mineiro to Estadio Alfonso López in the Copa Sudamericana knockout round playoffs on Thursday. Bucaramanga have dropped from the Copa Libertadores while Mineiro finished second in the Group H standings in the Sudamericana.

The hosts have been in good touch recently and are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions. They met Boyacá Chicó in their Categoría Primera A campaign opener last week and were held to a 1-1 draw.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak end after eight games last week as they suffered a 2-1 away loss to Bahia in the Brazilian Serie A. Hulk equalized for them in the seventh minute of stoppage time, and Michel Araújo restored Bahia's lead six minutes later.

Atletico Bucaramanga vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams will meet for the first time.
  • Bucaramanga have met a Brazilian team twice, with both meetings taking place against Fortaleza in the Copa Libertadores group stage earlier this year. Both games ended in draws.
  • Mineiro have squared off against Colombian teams 16 times thus far. They have suffered three defeats in that period while recording 10 wins.
  • Bucaramanga are unbeaten in their last five home games in all competitions, recording four wins.
  • The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last five games, keeping three clean sheets.
  • The hosts have scored at least two goals in three of their last five games in all competitions.
  • Galo have won just two of their last 12 away games in all competitions. Notably, they went winless in their three away games in the group stage of the Sudamericana.
Atletico Bucaramanga vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Leopardos will make their first appearance in the Sudamericana and will look to leave a good account of themselves. They have scored 11 goals in their last five home games while conceding five times and will look to build on that form.

Galo played for the first time last week in July and fell to a 2-1 away loss. Notably, they suffered just one loss in the Sudamericana group stage, with that loss registered away from home.

The visitors have a good record against Colombian teams, winning 10 of the 16 meetings, and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Atletico Bucaramanga 1-2 Atletico Mineiro

Atletico Bucaramanga vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Mineiro to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

