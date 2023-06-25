Atletico Club d’Escaldes vs Buducnost Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27, 2023

Atletico Club d’Escaldes take on Buducnost at Kopavogsvollur in the UEFA Champions League preliminary round on Tuesday (June 27).

Four teams will participate in the preliminary round in Kopavogur, Iceland. Atletico Club d’Escaldes, Buducnost, Tre Penne and Breidablik will battle it out for a ticket to the Champions League first qualifying round. Winners of the two semifinal games will clash in the final for a place in the next round.

L'Atlètic qualified for the preliminary round after clinching the 2022–23 Primera Divisió, the Andorran top-tier football league. Last season, their European adventure ended in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League. Atletico Club d’Escaldes will be meeting Buducnost for the first time.

Buducnost, meanwhile, earned qualification for the preliminary round following their triumph in the 2022–23 Montenegrin First League – their sixth top-flight title. They have been participating in UEFA competitions since 1981 and have reached the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round twice.

Plavo-bijeli have also made to the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round twice. In the 2022–23 season, they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League in the second qualifying round by Breidablik of Iceland. Buducnost manager Miodrag Dzudovic has said that they will aim to improve on their European record this term.

Atletico Club d’Escaldes vs Buducnost Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico have won their last five games away from home.

Atletico have scored 16 goals in their last five games, conceding four times.

Atletico lost to Maltese side Gżira United 2-1 in their last European outing.

Buducnost have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games away from home.

Atletico have won four times and lost once in their last five games, while Buducnost have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Atletico Club – L-W-W-W-W; Buducnost – W-L-W-W-D.

Atletico Club d’Escaldes vs Buducnost Prediction

Atletico Club will count on their incredible strikers to make a difference in the one-off clash.

Guillaume Lopez finished as the second top scorer of the Primera Divisio with 15 goals, while Jorge Bolívar and Martí Riverola netted seven and six times respectively. Zoran Petrovic was the top performer for Buducnost last season, scoring eight goals across competitions. All eyes will be on him in Iceland.

Buducnost’ sexperience and exposure in UEFA competitions, though, gives them an edge over Atletico Club, so the visitors should prevail.

Prediction: Atletico 1-2 Buducnost

Atletico Club d’Escaldes vs Buducnost Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Buducnost

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Buducnost to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Atletico - Yes

