Atletico GO vs Juventude Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2024

Atletico GO and Juventude will battle for three points in a Brasileirao Serie A round 24 fixture on Saturday (August 24th).

The home side will be looking to build on the 1-0 victory they claimed over Internacional at the same venue last weekend. Jan Hurtado's goal midway through the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Juventude, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 away win over Atletico-PR. They took the lead through Nene's 30th-minute strike but Nikao drew the game level nine minutes later. Yan Souto scored the match-winner midway through the second half.

The victory took Verdão to 11th spot in the table, having garnered 28 points from 22 games. Atletico GO are bottom of the standings on 15 points and are seven points away from safety.

Atletico GO vs Juventude Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico GO have four wins from the last 11 head-to-head games. Juventude have been victorious three times while four games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in June 2024 when Juventude claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

The home side on the day is unbeaten in the last eight head-to-head games, winning five games in this sequence.

Seven of Atletico GO's last eight games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Juventude's last seven games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Atletico GO's victory last weekend ended their 15-game winless run in all competitions, losing 10 games in this run.

Atletico GO vs Juventude Prediction

Atletico GO ended a long wait for victory last weekend and will be hoping to build on this to boost their chances of survival in the league. Their win over Internacional was their first victory in any competition since June.

Juventude, for their part, have lost just one of their last six games across competitions. Their last three league games have produced 11 goals and another goalfest could be on the cards.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Atletico GO 2-2 Juventude

Atletico GO vs Juventude Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

