Atletico Goianiense Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th June 2022

Seeking to snap their three-game losing streak, Juventude take a trip to the Estádio Antônio Accioly to face Atletico Goianiense on Saturday.

The hosts, on the other hand, head into the weekend on a two-game winning streak and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Atletico Goianiense were sent crashing back down to earth last time out as they suffered a 4-2 loss against first-placed Palmeiras.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game winning streak, seeing off Avai and Fluminense respectively.

With 13 points from 12 games, Atletico Goianiense are currently 17th in the Serie A table, one point off Goias just outside the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Juventude were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Santos on Wednesday.

They have now lost their last three outings, scoring twice and shipping seven goals in that time.

Like the hosts, Juventude have endured a slow start to the season and find themselves bottom but one in the league standings, three points off last-placed Fortaleza.

Atletico Goianiense vs Juventude Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Atletico Goianiense boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Juventude have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three different occasions.

Atletico Goianiense are winless in each of the last four meetings between the sides, claiming three draws and losing one in that time.

Juventude head into the game on a three-game losing streak, conceding seven goals and scoring two in that time.

Atletico Goianiense have won all but one of their last four home outings, with a 1-0 loss to Corinthians on June 5 being the exception.

Atletico Goianiense vs Juventude Prediction

Atletico Goianiense will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways as they face a Juventude side who have lost each of their last four outings. However, looking at past results between the sides, we predict the spoils will be shared in this encounter.

Prediction: Atletico Goianiense 1-1 Juventude

Atletico Goianiense vs Juventude Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Atletico Goianiense and Juventude have scored in five of their last six encounters)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in each of the last meetings between the sides)

