Atletico Goianiense Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th June 2022

Seeking to snap their three-game losing streak, Juventude take a trip to the Estádio Antônio Accioly to face Atletico Goianiense on Saturday.
The hosts, on the other hand, head into the weekend on a two-game winning streak and will look to keep the ball rolling.
Atletico Goianiense were sent crashing back down to earth last time out as they suffered a 4-2 loss against first-placed Palmeiras.
Prior to that, they were on a two-game winning streak, seeing off Avai and Fluminense respectively.
With 13 points from 12 games, Atletico Goianiense are currently 17th in the Serie A table, one point off Goias just outside the relegation zone.
Elsewhere, Juventude were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Santos on Wednesday.
They have now lost their last three outings, scoring twice and shipping seven goals in that time.
Like the hosts, Juventude have endured a slow start to the season and find themselves bottom but one in the league standings, three points off last-placed Fortaleza.
Atletico Goianiense vs Juventude Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With two wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Atletico Goianiense boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Juventude have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three different occasions.
- Atletico Goianiense are winless in each of the last four meetings between the sides, claiming three draws and losing one in that time.
- Juventude head into the game on a three-game losing streak, conceding seven goals and scoring two in that time.
- Atletico Goianiense have won all but one of their last four home outings, with a 1-0 loss to Corinthians on June 5 being the exception.
Atletico Goianiense vs Juventude Prediction
Atletico Goianiense will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways as they face a Juventude side who have lost each of their last four outings. However, looking at past results between the sides, we predict the spoils will be shared in this encounter.
Prediction: Atletico Goianiense 1-1 Juventude
Atletico Goianiense vs Juventude Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Atletico Goianiense and Juventude have scored in five of their last six encounters)
Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in each of the last meetings between the sides)