Atletico Goianiense vs America Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Eighteenth-placed Atletico Goianiense will square off against 17th-placed America Mineiro in a bottom-of-the-table Brazilian Serie A clash on Sunday.

Both sides have struggled in their recent league fixtures and are without a win in their last three games. The hosts are winless in their last five games while America have just one win to their name in their last nine games.

The home team suffered a 4-1 away loss against Athletico Paranaense while America fell to a 1-0 loss against league leaders Palmeiras. Both sides need to get their campaigns back on track but, given the current form of the two sides, we might have a slow game at our hands.

Atletico Goianiense vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides across all competitions since 2011. Atletico Goianiense have been the better side in this fixture, enjoying a 4-2 lead in wins while six games have ended in draws.

Atletico Goianiense are undefeated in their Serie A meetings against the Coelho. The last three meetings between the two sides have ended in draws.

America Mineiro have the worst attacking record in the competition, scoring just 12 goals in 18 games, with just three of them coming in their travels.

Atletico Goianiense have the fourth-worst defensive record in the league, conceding 27 times in 18 games, five more than the home team.

America MG have failed to score in eight of their last nine matches in the league, while Atletico have failed to score in two of their last three games, though both were away fixtures.

America Mineiro have lost more games than any other team (10) in the league while Dragão have not fared much better with nine losses to their name.

Atletico Goianiense vs America Mineiro Prediction

With both sides struggling for form, the game is expected to be a low-scoring affair. Atletico Goianiense have home advantage here and that will probably be the only differentiating factor in this game.

America Mineiro's poor form in front of goal might prove to be their undoing in this game and we don't see them winning this weekend.

Prediction: Atletico Goianiense 1-0 America Mineiro

Atletico Goianiense vs America Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Goianiense.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: America Mineiro to score anytime- No.

Tip 5: Yellow Cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Over 2.5.

