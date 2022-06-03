Atletico Goianiense vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Atletico Goianiense play host to Corinthians at the Atlético Clube Goianiense - Stadium Antônio Accioly on Sunday.

The hosts will head into the game seeking to get one over Time do Povo, having failed to win any of the last seven meetings between the sides since 2017.

Atletico Goianiense were held to a 1-1 draw away to Internacional when the sides squared off last Tuesday.

They are currently unbeaten in each of their last four games across all competitions, picking up two wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss away to Atletico Mineiro on May 14.

With seven points from eight games, Atletico Goianiense are currently 18th in the league standings, five points and two places above rock-bottom Fortaleza.

Elsewhere, Corinthians failed to move to the top of the league table last time out when they played out a 1-1 draw with America Mineiro.

They have now picked up draws in each of their last five games, while they remain unbeaten in 10 straight outings across all competitions.

With 15 points from eight games, Corinthians are currently second in the Serie A standings, level on points with Palmeiras and Atletico Mineiro.

Atletico Goianiense vs Corinthians Head-To-Head

Atletico Goianiense boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides. Corinthians have picked up one fewer win in that time, while four games have ended all square. Atletico Goianiense are unbeaten in each of their last seven games against the visitors since a 1-0 loss in 2017.

Atletico Goianiense Form Guide: D-D-W-W-L

Corinthians Form Guide: D-D-D-D-D

Atletico Goianiense vs Corinthians Team News

Atletico Goianiense

Dudu remains the only guaranteed absentee for the hosts as the defender is currently recuperating from an ankle injury.

Injured: Dudu

Suspended: None

Corinthians

Corinthians’ injury list is more hefty by comparison as the likes of João Victor, Jo Alves, Luan, Fagner, Paulinho and Ruan Oliveira continue their spells on the sidelines.

Injured: João Victor, Jo Alves, Luan, Fagner, Paulinho, Ruan Oliveira

Suspended: None

Atletico Goianiense vs Corinthians Predicted XI

Atletico Goianiense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ronaldo; Hayner, Wanderson, Ramon Menezes, Jefferson; Marlon Freitas, Gabriel Baralhas; Airton, Jorginho, Wellington Rato; Diego Churin

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cassio; Rafael Ramos, Raul Gustavo, Gil, Fabio Santos; Roni, Du Queiroz; Roger Guedes, Renato Augusto, Willian; Junior Moraes

Atletico Goianiense vs Corinthians Prediction

Corinthians have struggled to grind out victories in recent weeks, picking up five draws in their last five outings. Atletico Goianiense are unbeaten in all but one of their last 13 home outings, picking up eight wins and four draws, and we are backing them to claim a slender win in this one.

Prediction: Atletico Goianiense 2-1 Corinthians

