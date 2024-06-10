Atletico Goianiense vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Brazilian Serie A 2024

Atletico Goianiense will welcome Corinthians to the Estádio Antônio Accioly in the Brazilian Serie A on Tuesday. Both teams have just one win in seven league games this season and the hosts are in 18th place with four points while the visitors are in 17th place with five points.

After registering their first win of the league campaign earlier this month, defeating Vitoria 2-0 in their away game, they suffered a 1-0 loss to Juventude last week. It was their fifth loss of the campaign and they will look to bounce back with a win.

The visitors saw their winning streak across all competitions end after three games earlier this week, suffering a 1-0 away loss to Botafogo in Serie A. They are winless in their last three league outings, failing to find the back of the net, and will look to return to winning ways.

Atletico Goianiense vs Corinthians Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off 20 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with nine wins while the hosts are not far behind with six wins to their name. Five meetings between them have ended in draws.

They last met in 2022, with Corinthians recording three wins in four meetings across the Brazilian Serie A and Copa do Brasil competitions.

Atletico Goianiense form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Corinthians form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Atletico Goianiense vs Corinthians Team News

Atletico Goianiense

Luiz Fernando remains suspended while Bruno Tubarão, Yony González, and Gustavo Campanharo are nursing injuries and are not an option for this match.

Injured: Bruno Tubarão, Yony González, Gustavo Campanharo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Luiz Fernando

Corinthians

Fagner remains sidelined with an injury while Diego Palacios is back in training after a lengthy injury spell and might not be risked here. Carlos Miguel is set to leave the club soon and his involvement in this match is also doubtful.

Félix Torres and Ángel Romero are with their respective national teams and are unavailable for this match.

Injured: Fagner

Doubtful: Diego Palacios, Carlos Miguel

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Félix Torres, Ángel Romero

Atletico Goianiense vs Corinthians Predicted XI

Atletico Goianiense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ronaldo; Maguinho, Alix Vinicius, Adriano Martins, Guilherme Romão; Lucas Kal, Rhaldney, Gabriel Baralhas; Shaylon, Alejo Cruz, Vagner Love

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matheus Donelli; Matheuzinho, Caetano, Caca, Hugo; Raniele, Breno Bidon, Rodrigo Garro; Igor Coronado, Yuri Alberto, Wesley

Atletico Goianiense vs Corinthians Prediction

Dragão have been in form in Serie A this term with just one win in their last seven games, failing to score in four games in that period. They have suffered losses in their three home games this season, which is a cause for concern.

Timão have also struggled in Serie A this term, failing to score in six of the seven games thus far. They play after a 10-day break and should be well-rested for this match. They have suffered just one loss in their last six meetings against the visitors and will look to build on that form.

Considering the recent form of the two teams in the Brazilian Serie A, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Atletico Goianiense 1-1 Corinthians

