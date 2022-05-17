Atletico Goianiense vs Deportivo Antofagasta prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2021-22

Atletico Goianiense will play host to Deportivo Antofagasta at Estadio Antonio Accioly in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

Atletico Goianiense are leaders in Group F, tied on nine points with second-placed LDU Quito. At stake is qualification for the Copa Sudamericana round of 16. The Brazilian team could be toppled from the summit if they fumble in the remaining two games.

Deportivo Antofagasta had the final say in a 2-1 win when both teams clashed in April. Dragao will be looking to take their revenge on the visitors and strengthen their status in the group.

Deportivo Antofagasta have lost three matches so far, winning just once and sitting bottom of Group F. They are mathematically out of the race, with two rounds of matches left in the group campaign. However, two miraculous wins with plenty of goals could overturn their fortunes. This is highly unlikely judging by the Pumas’ weak form. The Chilean team have conceded 10 goals already and it may get worse in upcoming games.

Atletico Goianiense will look to claim maximum points on Tuesday ahead of their trip to face revenge-seeking LDU Quito in a top-of-the-table clash.

Atletico Goianiense vs Deportivo Antofagasta Head-to-Head

The two teams have met once in the last five years, which was the reverse fixture of the upcoming match. Deportivo Antofagasta prevailed on a 1-0 scoreline.

Atletico Goianiense form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-D.

Deportivo Antofagasta form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W.

Atletico Goianiense vs Deportivo Antofagasta Team News

Atletico Goianiense

There have been no reports of injuries or suspensions ahead of this encounter.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Deportivo Antofagasta

There have been no reports of injuries or suspensions for Deportivo Antofagasta.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Atletico Goianiense vs Deportivo Antofagasta Predicted Xls

Atletico Goianiense (4-2-3-1): Ronaldo (GK), Hayner, Ramon, Jefferson, Marlon Freitas, Gabriel Baralhas, Shaylon, Edson, Leo Pereira, Wellington Rato, Diego Churin

Deportivo Antofagasta (4-3-3): Ignacio Gonzalez, Byron Nieto, Andres Robles, Eric Ahumada, Salvador Cordero, Matias Fredes, Federico Bravo, Marco Collao, Gabriel Torres, Manuel Lopez, Jason Flores

Atletico Goianiense vs Deportivo Antofagasta Prediction

Domestically, Atletico Goianiense have had a poor start to the Serie A season. They are yet to record a win after six matches played, losing thrice and drawing three times. They sit in 19th position, second from bottom with three points. Although it is too early to predict their season, their lackluster run has been a cause for concern. A successful campaign in the Copa Sudamericana would likely change the dynamics of their season. Their previous and only participation so far in 2012 ended in the round of 16. They are certainly aiming to improve their record this time.

Atletico Goianiense will likely prevail in this match, but they must be careful of a team that no longer has anything to lose.

Prediction: Atletico Goianiense 2-0 Deportivo Antofagasta

