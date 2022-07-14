Atletico Goianiense vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

In the 17th gameweek of the Brasileiro Serie A, Atletico Goianiense will host Fortaleza at the Estadio Antonio Accioly on Sunday.

Atletico have struggled for form in the league this season despite their exploits in the Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brazil. They were beaten 1-0 by Santos in their last game, conceding from a poorly defended corner midway through the second half after struggling for creativity up front.

The Dragao are 18th in the league table with just 17 points from 16 games. They will exit the drop zone with maximum points on Sunday.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, are in even worse form in the Brasileiro Serie A, languishing deep in the relegation zone. They did hold on to a goalless draw against league leaders Palmeiras in their last league outing before securing a quarterfinal spot in the domestic cup with a 2-1 aggregate 2-1 win over Ceara.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the league standings, picking up just 11 points from 16 games. They need to begin picking up points this weekend to avoid an impending relegation battle.

Atletico Goianiense vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Atletico and Fortaleza. The hosts have won five of those games, while Fortaleza have won just once. Their other two meetings have ended in draws.

The Dragao are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors have failed to score in their last four games in this fixture.

All but one of Atletico's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Fortaleza have picked up the second-fewest points in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, garnering just three from seven league outings.

Atletico Goianiense vs Fortaleza Prediction

Atletico are on a run of back-to-back defeats in the league and are winless in their last three. They have, however, lost just one of their last five home games across competitions and will look to maximise their home advantage on Sunday.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, are winless in their last six games across competitions, failing to score in their last three. They have lost their last five games on the road and could see defeat again.

Prediction: Atletico Goianiense 1-0 Fortaleza

Atletico Goianiense vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one team has found the back of the net in the last four games in this fixture).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the last seven matchups between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

