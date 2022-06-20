Atletico Goianiense vs Goias Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th June 2022 

In Copa do Brazil action this week, Atletico Goianiense will host Goias at the Estadio Antonio Accioly on Wednesday night in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Atletico faced Uniao and Nova Venecia in the first and second rounds of the cup competition, winning 3-0 and 2-1 respectively. They then faced Cuiaba in the last 32 of the competition, winning on penalties after both legs ended in draws.

The Dragao were knocked out at this stage of the competition last season, losing 4-3 on aggregate to Athletico Paranaense and will hope for better luck this time around.

Goias, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against Sousa-PB in the first round before beating Criciuma 1-0 in the second. They were drawn against fellow Brasileiro Serie A outfit Red Bull Bragantino in the last 32, a tie they won on penalties after the two teams were tied 2-2 on aggregate.

The visitors last made it this far in the domestic cup in 2018, where they were drawn against Gremio. They lost the first leg 2-0 and will hope for a better start this year.

Atletico Goianiense vs Goias Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 47 meetings between Atletico and Goias. Both teams have won 16 games apiece, while their 15 other matchups have ended in draws.

The Dragao have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture.

Goias have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games.

Atletico have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last nine outings across competitions.

Atletico have picked up a win and a draw in their two home cup games this season, with their opponents having the same record on the road.

Atletico Goianiense vs Goias Prediction

Atletico Goianiense have won three of their last four games. They have been solid on home turf of late, winning all but one of their last five home games. They will look to capitalise on their home advantage on Wednesday.

Goias, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last four games. They have won just three of their last nine games on the road and could struggle here. The hosts are in better form and should come out on top.

Prediction: Atletico Goianiense 2-1 Goias.

Atletico Goianiense vs Goias Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in five of Atletico's last seven games).

Tip 3 - Goias to concede first: YES (The visitors have conceded the first goal in their last five games).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far