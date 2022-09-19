Atletico Goianiense vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19, 2022

Atletico Goianiense will entertain Internacional at the Stadium Antonio Accioly on Monday in a clash between two teams at opposite ends of the Brazilian Serie A standings.

The hosts are struggling in the league and are winless in their last five games, losing the last three. They are second from the bottom in the league table with 22 points and are coming off a 2-0 loss at Coritiba.

Internacional, meanwhile, have seen an uptick in recent fortunes, winning four of their last five games. That has seen them rise to second in the standings. They are coming off a narrow 1-0 win over Cuiaba.

Four of their five wins this season for Atletico have come at home, while Internacional have suffered three losses away (they have lost four games in the league this season). So, it will be interesting to see if home advantage can make a difference for Atletico here.

Atletico Goianiense vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 13 times across competitions since 2010. Internacional have a better record against the hosts, with five wins to two losses, while six games have ended in draws.

Internacional have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven games, while Atletico have just two clean sheets in their last 16 league outings.

Atletico have conceded at least two goals in their last three league games, losing all of them.

Internacional are undefeated in their last five league games, keeping four clean sheets, conceding twice and scoring 11 goals.

Internacional's last two meetings at Atletico have ended in goalless draws, and the visitors have just one win on their trips to Goiania.

Atletico Goianiense vs Internacional Prediction

The two teams head into the game with contrasting fortunes and completely different objectives. Dragao need to return to winning ways, while Clube do Povo will look to extend their unbeaten league run to six games.

Internacional trail league leaders Palmeiras by eight points and will fancy their chances of a late title challenge. Their form has seen an uptick at the right moment, and they should record a narrow win here.

Prediction: Atletico Goianiense 1-2 Internacional

Atletico Goianiense vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Internacional

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alemão to score any time - Yes

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow cards - Over 2.5

