Atletico Goianiense vs Nacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

Atletico Goianiense play host to Nacional in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

The Brazilian Serie A side will be looking to pick up where they dropped off in the first leg where they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

Atletico Goianiense found their feet in Serie A last Saturday when they claimed a 2-1 victory over Red Bull Bragantino.

Prior to that, they were on a dire run of six consecutive defeats in the league, where they are currently second-bottom in the table.

Atletico Goianiense have now turned their sights to the Copa Sudamericana, where they saw off Olimpia on penalties in the last-16 before claiming a 1-0 win over Nacional in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

Elsewhere, Nacional picked up their first win of the 2022-23 Uruguayan Primera Division campaign last time out when they edged out Rentistas 3-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were condemned to a 2-1 loss by Deportivo Maldonado in the opening game of their domestic campaign on July 30.

While Nacional will look to mount a comeback, they have managed just one way in their last three away games across all competitions.

Atletico Goianiense vs Nacional Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first encounter coming in last week’s reverse fixture, when the Serie A side picked up a 1-0 win.

Atletico Goianiense Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Nacional Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Atletico Goianiense vs Nacional Team News

Atletico Goianiense

Shaylon, Gabriel Baralhas, Klaus, Emerson Santos, Ronaldo and Ramon Menezes are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Shaylon, Gabriel Baralhas, Klaus, Emerson Santos, Ronaldo, Ramon Menezes

Suspended: None

Nacional

The visitors will be without Juan Izquierdo and Renzo Sánchez, who are currently recuperating from tibia and muscle injuries respectively.

Injured: Juan Izquierdo, Renzo Sánchez

Suspended: None

Atletico Goianiense vs Nacional Predicted XI

Atletico Goianiense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Renan; Hayner, Wanderson, Lucas Gazal, Arthur Henrique; Freitas, Edson Fernando; Léo Pereira, Wellington Rato, Luiz Fernando; Diego Churin

Nacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergio Rochet; Leandro Lozano, Léo Coelho, Nicolás Marichal, Camilo Cándido; Yonathan Rodríguez, Felipe Carballo; Alfonso Trezza, Franco Fagúndez, Diego Zabala; Emanuel Gigliotti

Atletico Goianiense vs Nacional Prediction

Atletico Goianiense have enjoyed a perfect home record in the Copa Sudamericana, winning their three games so far. We are tipping them to set up a solid defensive block and hold out for a draw to progress through to the last four on aggregate.

Prediction: Atletico Goianiense 1-1 Nacional

