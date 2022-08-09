Atletico Goianiense vs Nacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

Atletico Goianiense play host to Nacional in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana quarter-final clash on Wednesday.
The Brazilian Serie A side will be looking to pick up where they dropped off in the first leg where they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory.
Atletico Goianiense found their feet in Serie A last Saturday when they claimed a 2-1 victory over Red Bull Bragantino.
Prior to that, they were on a dire run of six consecutive defeats in the league, where they are currently second-bottom in the table.
Atletico Goianiense have now turned their sights to the Copa Sudamericana, where they saw off Olimpia on penalties in the last-16 before claiming a 1-0 win over Nacional in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.
Elsewhere, Nacional picked up their first win of the 2022-23 Uruguayan Primera Division campaign last time out when they edged out Rentistas 3-0 on home turf.
Prior to that, they were condemned to a 2-1 loss by Deportivo Maldonado in the opening game of their domestic campaign on July 30.
While Nacional will look to mount a comeback, they have managed just one way in their last three away games across all competitions.
Atletico Goianiense vs Nacional Head-To-Head
This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first encounter coming in last week’s reverse fixture, when the Serie A side picked up a 1-0 win.
Atletico Goianiense Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L
Nacional Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W
Atletico Goianiense vs Nacional Team News
Atletico Goianiense
Shaylon, Gabriel Baralhas, Klaus, Emerson Santos, Ronaldo and Ramon Menezes are all recuperating from injuries.
Injured: Shaylon, Gabriel Baralhas, Klaus, Emerson Santos, Ronaldo, Ramon Menezes
Suspended: None
Nacional
The visitors will be without Juan Izquierdo and Renzo Sánchez, who are currently recuperating from tibia and muscle injuries respectively.
Injured: Juan Izquierdo, Renzo Sánchez
Suspended: None
Atletico Goianiense vs Nacional Predicted XI
Atletico Goianiense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Renan; Hayner, Wanderson, Lucas Gazal, Arthur Henrique; Freitas, Edson Fernando; Léo Pereira, Wellington Rato, Luiz Fernando; Diego Churin
Nacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergio Rochet; Leandro Lozano, Léo Coelho, Nicolás Marichal, Camilo Cándido; Yonathan Rodríguez, Felipe Carballo; Alfonso Trezza, Franco Fagúndez, Diego Zabala; Emanuel Gigliotti
Atletico Goianiense vs Nacional Prediction
Atletico Goianiense have enjoyed a perfect home record in the Copa Sudamericana, winning their three games so far. We are tipping them to set up a solid defensive block and hold out for a draw to progress through to the last four on aggregate.
Prediction: Atletico Goianiense 1-1 Nacional