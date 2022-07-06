Atletico Goianiense vs Olimpia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

The knockout stages of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana commence this week and will see Atletico Goianiense host Olimpia at the Serra Dourada on Thursday in the second leg of the last 16.

Atletico Goianiense have endured a disappointing campaign so far and saw their continental ambitions take a massive blow in the first leg last week as they lost 2-0. They were second-best in attack all game and now have it all to do in the return leg on Thursday.

The Brasileiro Serie A side's last appearance at this stage of the competition saw them get knocked out by Universidad Catolica after losing the first leg by the same 2-0 scoreline.

Olimpia are in inspired form and have now put themselves in a good position to advance with their comfortable win in the first leg. Paraguay international striker Derlis Gonzalez and former CF Montreal wideman Alejandro Silva both got on the scoresheet in either half to secure the win for El Decano.

The visitors are yet to win the Copa Sudamericana title and only need to avoid defeat to continue their pursuit of the continental trophy.

Atletico Goianiense vs Olimpia Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Atletico Goianiense and Olimpia. While the Brazilian side need to grind out a comeback win this week, El Decano can secure a quarterfinal spot with only a draw.

Atletico Goianiense Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-D-D-W

Olimpia Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Atletico Goianiense vs Olimpia Team News

Atletico Goianiense

Jorginho came off injured in the first half of the first leg last week and is not expected to feature here. Dudu is recovering from an ankle injury and could also miss out.

Injured: Jorginho

Doubtful: Dudu

Suspended: None

Olimpia

Manager Julio Cesar Lopez is expected to have a full squad to select from as there are no known reported injured players for the visitors. The Paraguayan coach should stick with the starting XI that impressed last week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Goianiense vs Olimpia Predicted XI

Atletico Goianiense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ronaldo (GK); Hayner, Wanderson, Ramon, Jefferson; Baralhas, Marlon Freitas; Wellington Rato, Shaylon, Luiz Fernando; Diego Churin

Olimpia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gastón Olveira (GK); Sergio Otálvaro, Luis Zárate, Saúl Salcedo, Ivan Torres; Alejandro Silva, Hugo Quintana, Marcos Gomez, Fernando Cardozo; Derlis González, Jorge Recalde

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Atletico Goianiense vs Olimpia Prediction

Atletico Goianiense are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last four games across all competitions.

Olympia, on the other hand, are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last seven across all competitions. They are in much better form than their opponents and should win here.

Prediction: Atletico Goianiense 1-2 Olimpia

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far