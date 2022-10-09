Atletico Goianiense vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10, 2022

Atletico Goianiense will entertain league leaders Palmeiras at Estadio Antonio Accioly in the Brazilian Serie A on Monday (October 10).

The hosts have seen an uptick in form in recent games, winning their last two. Atletico have moved up a place in the standings and are now 18th place with 28 points. As the final quarter of the league campaign approaches, avoiding relegation will be their primary aim for the 2022 campaign.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, have maintained a strong grip on pole position in the standings and are on a five-game winning streak. They're coming off a 4-0 thumping of Coritiba at home.

Atletico produced a remarkable performance in their previous outing, fighting back from two goals down to beat Fluminense 3-2.

Atletico Goianiense vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 15 times across competitions. As expected, Palmeiras have been the better team, leading 9-4 in wins, while two games have ended in draws.

Palmeiras are unbeaten in their last 17 away games, winning the last five in the league. Atletico have two wins in their last seven league games, losing the other five.

Palmeiras have won eight of their last nine games against Atletico across competitions, including a 4-2 win in the reverse at home in June.

Palmeiras have scored at least three goals in their last four away games against Atletico across competitions.

Palmeiras have scored 52 goals in the league this term, the best-attacking record in the competition.

They have conceded 20, which is the best defensive record in the league. Only last-placed Juventude have conceded more goals (53) than Atletico this season (47).

Atletico Goianiense vs Palmeiras Prediction

Atletico have displayed signs of improvement in recent games but have just one win in their last three home games in the league. They might have home advantage, but that may not be enough against their in-form visitors.

Verdao have been a cut above their competitors this season, and given their record against Atletico, an easy win seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Atletico Goianiense 1-3 Palmeiras

Atletico Goianiense vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Palmeiras to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Gustavo Scarpa to score or assist any time - Yes

