Atletico Goianiense vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd July | Brasileiro 2022

Atletico Goianiense will entertain Sao Paulo at the Estádio Antônio Accioly in Brazilian Serie A action on Sunday.

The home team are undefeated in their last two league games, playing out a 1-1 draw against Ceara last time around. They were in action in the Copa Sudamericana on Friday, suffering a 2-0 loss in the away game against Olimpia.

Sao Paulo have struggled in their recent league fixtures and are winless in their last three games, though they were able to arrest their losing streak to two games with a goalless draw against Juventude last time around.

They also took part in the round of 16 fixtures of the Copa Sudamericana, recording a 4-2 win against Universidad Catolica on Thursday.

Atletico Goianiense vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will just be the 13th meeting between the two sides since 2010, with all the games taking place in the Brazilian Serie A.

Sao Paulo have a narrow advantage in this fixture at the moment, leading 5-4 in wins while the remaining three games have ended in draws.

Sao Paulo have failed to win their last nine away matches in the Brazilian Serie A and have just one win in their six visits to Goiânia.

Sao Paulo and Atletico Goianiense are two of just three sides in the Brazilian top-flight to not have conceded a goal from a penalty this season. The hosts have not scored a goal from the penalty spot either, while Sao Paulo's three goals this season have come from penalties.

Sao Paulo's only away win against their southern rivals came in 2017, with Hernanes' goal earning them a 1-0 win.

The two sides have never played out a goalless draw, so the odds of at least one goal to be scored here look good.

Atletico Goianiense vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Tricolor Paulista scored four goals in their Copa Sudamericana fixture on Thursday but have struggled in their travels this season and might not be able to enjoy a prolific outing in this game.

Dragão, on the other hand, have scored at least two goals in five of their last six home games against Sao Paulo. They have recorded back-to-back wins in their last two home games and will be hopeful of a positive outcome here.

Taking the form of the two sides into consideration, a stalemate could ensue here.

Prediction: Atletico Goianiense 1-1 Sao Paulo

Atletico Goianiense vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Atletico Goianiense to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: Jonathan Calleri to score any time - Yes.

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 Yellow cards - Over 2.5.

