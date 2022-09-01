Atletico Goianiense vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

Atletico Goianiense will welcome Sao Paulo to Estadio Serra Dourada in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal on Thursday. The hosts recorded a 4-0 win on aggregate over Nacional in the quarterfinals, while Sao Paulo eked out a win on penalties over Brazilian side Ceara.

Atletico have struggled in the Brazilian Serie A this season and are second from the bottom in the standings. Their form in the continental competition has been in stark contrast to their league form, though. However, they are winless since their 3-0 win in the second leg of their Sudamericana quarterfinal against Nacional earlier this month.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, are winless in their last four games and are on a three-game losing streak across competitions.

Atletico Goianiense vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 13 times across competitions, but this will be their first meeting in the Copa Sudamericana. Sao Paulo have a narrow 6-4 lead in wins against Sau Paulo, while three games have ended in draws.

They last met at the Stadium Antonio Accioly in the league in July, with Sao Paulo winning 2-1.

Atletico Goianiense form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-W

Sao Paulo form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Atletico Goianiense vs Sao Paulo Team News

Atletico Goianiense

Goalkeepers Ronaldo and Pedro Paulo are injured and are likely to miss both legs of the semifinals. On-loan midfielder Willian Maranhao is unavailable, having played for Santos earlier this season in the competition. Camutanga has been left out of the squad due to an undisclosed reason.

Luiz Fernando's red card in the second leg of the quarterfinal against Nacional will keep him out of this game.

Injured: Ronaldo, Pedro Paulo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Luiz Fernando

Unavailable: Camutanga, Willian Maranhao

Sao Paulo

Caio Matheus, Robert Arboleda and Andre Anderson remain sidelined with injury, while Nikao picked up a thigh injury and is sidelined for at least a couple of weeks. Miranda and Gabriel Neves will also miss the first leg with ankle injury.

Injured: Caio Matheus, Robert Arboleda, Andre Anderson, Miranda, Gabriel Neves, Nikao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atletico Goianiense vs Sao Paulo Predicted XIs

Atletico Goianiense (4-3-3): Renan; Hayner, Wanderson, Klaus, Arthur Henrique; Baralhas, Marlon Freitas, Jorginho; Wellington Rato, Leo Pereira, Airton

Sao Paulo (4-4-2): Thiago Couto (GK); Igor Vinicius, Diego Costa, Luizao, Welington; Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Pablo Maia, Rafinha; Luciano, Jonathan Calleri

Atletico Goianiense vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Both teams are struggling at the moment, so a slow contest could ensue here. Sao Paulo are on a two-game winning streak against the hosts, and given their better goalscoring and defensive record this season, they should eke out a win in this all-Brazilian semifinal clash.

Prediction: Atletico Goianiense 1-2 Sao Paulo.

