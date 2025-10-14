Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Manchester United Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2025

Atletico Madrid Femenino will welcome Manchester United Women to the Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcalá de Henares in the group stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Thursday. Both teams had a winning start to their campaign last week and will look to build on that form.

Ad

The hosts met SKN St. Pölten in their campaign opener and registered a 6-0 away win. They scored four goals in the first half, and Fiamma Benítez, who had picked up an assist in the first half, bagged a quick-fire brace late in the second half. They failed to build on that form in the Primera División against Barcelona and suffered a 6-0 defeat.

United made their debut in the league phase/group stage of the competition last week with a 1-0 home triumph over Vålerenga. Maya Le Tissier scored the only goal of the match in the 31st minute from the penalty spot. They extended their winning run in the Women's Super League last week with a 4-1 win over Everton Women.

Ad

Trending

Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Manchester United Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Atletico have suffered just one loss at home across all competitions this season, with that loss registered at home in the Primera División last week.

Manchester United have suffered just one defeat in all competitions this season, with that loss registered on their travels against SK Brann in the Champions League qualifiers last month.

Las Colchoneras have kept two clean sheets in their last four games in all competitions.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last five games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Ad

Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Manchester United Women Prediction

Las Colchoneras suffered their first home loss of the season last week while also failing to score in that match against Barcelona, and will look to improve upon that record. They are back in the group stage of the competition for the first time since the 2020-21 season and will look to leave a good impression in their first home game of the season.

Ad

Manchester United have won their last three away games, scoring 11 goals, and will look to build on that form. They have kept four clean sheets in their last six games, and they have conceded one goal apiece in the other two.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history in the Champions League, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid Femenino 1-1 Manchester United Women

Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Manchester United Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More