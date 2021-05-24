The hard work for Barcelona President Joan Laporta starts now

Joan Laporta holds a special place in the hearts of Barcelona fans. During his first spell at the club from 2003 to 2010, he brought the club back to life. Winning the Champions League in 2006 with Frank Rijkaard at the helm was the epoch of that cycle.

It's what happened after that which changed Barcelona's history and set them up for a decade of dominance.

Rijkaard's last season in charge was trophyless; 3rd place finish in La Liga and a semi-final exit in the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey. There were two candidates to replace the Dutchman: Jose Mourinho and Josep 'Pep' Guardiola.

While it's hard to imagine with the benefit of hindsight, Mourinho was the overwhelming favourite to be appointed. Winning the treble with Porto and conquering England with Chelsea, he had the trophies, personality and aura to justify his appointment.

On the other hand, Guardiola had one season under his belt, winning promotion with Barcelona B from the Tercera Division to the Segunda Division B (a feat he cherishes even now). Laporta went with the latter and there was no looking back.

The hurdles facing Joan Laporta at Barcelona this time around

This time around, it's arguably even more difficult. In Ronald Koeman, there is a manager who did admirably but fell short when it mattered most. His future will be decided soon enough.

Until recently, the future of Lionel Messi was up in the air. While there has been no official announcement, there is a feeling that he will continue his story with the club. Laporta's positive relationship with Messi certainly helped convince him to stay.

Laporta and Messi

The heavyweights in the squad are mentally scarred by European collapses while earning wages which are simply unsustainable. It is common knowledge that Barcelona's finances are in a perilous condition. They need to get rid of deadwood and significantly reduce their wages to even come close to financial stability.

That means Laporta needs to have difficult conversations with players such as Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto, among others.

When it comes to transfers, a massive clearout is expected. Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Neto, Junior Firpo, Miralem Pjanic and Martin Braithwaite may find themselves on their way out. There have been rumors of Antoine Griezmann being on the market if the right offer arrives.

With very little money to replenish the squad, Barcelona are looking to bring in Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on free transfers and reasonable wages with incentives.

It is shrewd and a far cry from the previous board's tendency to offer long contracts on massive wages. The club may also bring in Emerson from Real Betis for €9 million and decide on his future after pre-season.

To recap, there could be a managerial change, a squad overhaul and financial restructuring, all at once. Barcelona must navigate this summer carefully.

Back in 2010, Laporta was succeeded by Sandro Rosell, who resigned after a judge ordered an investigation into Neymar's transfer. Rosell's successor, Josep Bartomeu, is being investigated for 'Barçagate'. The scandal involved the use of the club's funds to run targeted social media campaigns against its own players, legends and Bartomeu's rivals.

Laporta after winning the Barcelona presidential elections

The good news is that in Laporta, Barcelona have a President who cares about the club and will always put the collective interest over his own. While these are choppy waters, the club couldn't have asked for a better man in charge - a 'Cule' through and through.

Laporta has revived Barcelona before, now he must do it again.