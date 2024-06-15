Atletico MG vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17th 2024

Atletico MG welcome Palmeiras to Belo Horizonte for a Brazilian Serie A round nine fixture on Monday. The hosts are coming off a 2-1 comeback away win over Bragantino last week.

All three goals were scored in the first half, with Lucas Evangelista putting the hosts ahead in the 26th minute. Matias Zaracho and Paulinho scored in the 43rd and 45th minutes to turn the game around.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Vasco. Joaquin Piquerez and Rony scored in either half to guide Verdão to all three points.

The win left them in sixth spot in the table, having garnered 14 points from eight games. Atletico MG are eighth with 13 points to their name.

Atletico MG vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Palmeiras have 19 wins from the last 50 head-to-head games. Atletico MG were victorious on 14 occasions while 17 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when Atletico claimed a 2-0 away victory.

The last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Atletico MG's last five league games have produced three goals or more.

Palmeiras' last six games across competitions have produced an average of 10.8 corner kicks.

Atletico MG are unbeaten in their last 11 home games in all competitions (seven wins).

Atletico MG vs Palmeiras Prediction

Atletico MG have been at their best in front of their fans and have not lost a home game in any competition for over four months. This will give them an edge as they welcome the defending champions to the MRV Arena.

Palmeiras are defending league champions. However, their title defense did not start on the best note as they won just two of their opening five games. Abel Ferreira's side have rebounded and are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions and have not lost on any of their last five visits to this stadium.

Furthermore, the Sao Paulo outfit have not lost on any of their last eight away games, keeping a clean sheet in five games in this run. We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Atletico MG 1-1 Palmeiras

Atletico MG vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks