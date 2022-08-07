Atletico Mineiro v Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7, 2022

Create
Atletico Mineiro will take on Athletico Paranaense in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.
Reigning champions Atletico Mineiro will entertain fourth-placed Athletico Paranaense at the Mineirao in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts are in seventh in the standings, three places behind the visitors, with only two points separating the two teams. Mineiro have faced back-to-back defeats for the first time this season and will look to bounce back here. They suffered a 3-0 defeat to sixth-placed Internacional in their last game. Meanwhile, Paranaense returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Sao Pualo 1-0.

Both teams have a crucial and decisive second leg of the Copa Libertadores coming up in midweek. Mineiro will take on Palmeiras on Wednesday, with the first leg ending in 2-2. Meanwhile, Paranaense will face Estudiantes on Thursday after their first leg ended in goalless.

Atletico Mineiro v Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have met 48 times across competitions since 1996. The fixture has been contested closely between the two sides, with Mineiro leading 22-21 lead in wins, while five games have been drawn.
  • Mineiro have won their last six games against Paranaense across competitions, keeping five clean sheets.
  • The last seven league meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.
  • Only Internacional (9), Santos (9) and Sao Paulo (11) have played more draws than Mineiro this season (8).
  • Only Palmeiras (12) and Corinthians (11) have more wins than Paranaense (10).
  • Mineiro have scored in all but one of their ten league games at home this season, while Paranaense have scored in six of their ten away outings.

Atletico Mineiro v Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Galo have a solid record against Paranaense and are favourites at home. Both teams have continental commitments next week and might prioritise that game by fielding a weakened starting XI here. Nevertheless, considering the recent results between the two teams, Mineiro should come out on top.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-0 Athletico Paranaense..

Atletico Mineiro v Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mineiro.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Over 2.5.

