Atletico Mineiro v Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7, 2022

Reigning champions Atletico Mineiro will entertain fourth-placed Athletico Paranaense at the Mineirao in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts are in seventh in the standings, three places behind the visitors, with only two points separating the two teams. Mineiro have faced back-to-back defeats for the first time this season and will look to bounce back here. They suffered a 3-0 defeat to sixth-placed Internacional in their last game. Meanwhile, Paranaense returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Sao Pualo 1-0.

Both teams have a crucial and decisive second leg of the Copa Libertadores coming up in midweek. Mineiro will take on Palmeiras on Wednesday, with the first leg ending in 2-2. Meanwhile, Paranaense will face Estudiantes on Thursday after their first leg ended in goalless.

Atletico Mineiro v Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 48 times across competitions since 1996. The fixture has been contested closely between the two sides, with Mineiro leading 22-21 lead in wins, while five games have been drawn.

Mineiro have won their last six games against Paranaense across competitions, keeping five clean sheets.

The last seven league meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Only Internacional (9), Santos (9) and Sao Paulo (11) have played more draws than Mineiro this season (8).

Only Palmeiras (12) and Corinthians (11) have more wins than Paranaense (10).

Mineiro have scored in all but one of their ten league games at home this season, while Paranaense have scored in six of their ten away outings.

Atletico Mineiro v Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Galo have a solid record against Paranaense and are favourites at home. Both teams have continental commitments next week and might prioritise that game by fielding a weakened starting XI here. Nevertheless, considering the recent results between the two teams, Mineiro should come out on top.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-0 Athletico Paranaense..

Atletico Mineiro v Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mineiro.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Over 2.5.

