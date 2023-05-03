Atletico Mineiro vs Alianza Lima Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2023

Atletico Mineiro will entertain Alianza Lima at Estádio Raimundo Sampaio in the CONMEBOL Libertadores on Thursday.

Atletico Mineiro vs Alianza Lima Preview

The hosts are yet to claim a single point in the group stage after losing their first two matches. Atletico Mineiro sit bottom of Group G and may be heading for the exit if they lose again on Thursday. However, after a four-game winless run, they returned to winning ways at home against Athletico Paranaense, 2-1, and will hope to build on that momentum.

Galo have won the Copa Libertadores once in 2013 and have been tipped as one of the favorites for the ongoing edition. But the Brazilians are yet to meet expectations. In the domestic top flight (Campeonato Brasileiro Série A) Atletico Mineiro have posted one win out of three games played, confirming their struggles.

Alianza Lima are currently flying high. They have lost once in 10 matches, winning eight and drawing one. The visitors sit atop Group G with four points, having won their first two games. The Peruvian side are eying a favorable outcome as they travel to Belo Horizonte to keep their stranglehold on the group.

Los Blanquiazules have participated in 29 editions of the Copa Libertadores, reaching the final twice, but they are yet to win the title. Spirits are high in their camp following the team’s impressive results but the journey is still long. Alianza Lima are second placed in the Peruvian Primera División.

Atletico Mineiro vs Alianza Lima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams will be meeting for the first time in any competition.

Atletico Mineiro have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Atletico Mineiro have scored five goals in their last five matches while conceding six times.

Alianza Lima have won four times and lost once in their last five away matches.

Atletico Mineiro have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Alianza Lima have won four times and drawn once.

Atletico Mineiro vs Alianza Lima Prediction

We expect former Brazil international Hulk to make his mark in the competition. He is yet to score but leads the hosts with two goals in Serie A.

Pablo Sabbag is the visitors’ main attacking threat, with five goals, but five players are out with injuries.

We expect Atletico Mineiro to win thanks to home advantage.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Alianza Lima

Atletico Mineiro vs Alianza Lima Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Atletico Mineiro

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Mineiro to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Alianza Lima to score - Yes

