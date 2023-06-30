Atletico Mineiro vs America Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2023

Atletico Mineiro will square off against local rivals America Minerio at the Estadio Mineirão in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts suffered their first loss in eight league games last week. They fell to a 2-1 away defeat against Fortaleza. Alan Kardec reduced the deficit in the 87th minute, but Renzo Saravia was sent off just a couple of minutes later, preventing them from making a comeback.

The visitors have been in poor form this season and are in 19th place in the league table. They have suffered two defeats in a row, including a 2-1 home loss to Internacional last week.

Both teams booked their place in the knockout stage of continental tournaments, with the hosts finishing second in Group G of the Copa Libertadores and the visitors finishing second in Group F of the Copa Sudamericana.

Atletico Mineiro vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Belo Horizonte-based rivals have squared off 430 times in all competitions, with their first meeting taking place in 1913. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 209 wins. The visitors have 116 wins to their name and 105 games have ended in draws.

Atletico are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors and have suffered just one defeat since 2011.

The visitors have conceded at least two goals in 10 of their last 12 games in the Brazilian Serie A this season. They have the worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 27 goals in 12 games.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Atletico have kept clean sheets in three of their last six home games in all competitions.

Atletico Mineiro vs America Mineiro Prediction

Galo have struggled recently and have gone without a win in their last four games. They have drawn their last two home games as well and will look to return to winning ways.

Coelho are winless in their travels in Serie A, suffering four defeats in five games. They are winless in 25 of their last 26 meetings against the hosts. They have just two wins in the league this season.

Both teams have struggled in their recent games and are likely to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 1-1 America Mineiro

Atletico Mineiro vs America Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Hulk to score or assist anytime - Yes

