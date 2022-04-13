Atletico Mineiro vs America Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Atletico Mineiro entertain America Mineiro at Estádio Mineirão in the second group stage fixture of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The two local rivals endured contrasting results in their season openers, with the home side securing a 2-0 win at Deportes Tolima and the visitors suffering a 2-0 loss against Independiente del Valle at home last week.

Atletico Mineiro are on a 12-game winning streak across all competitions and a brace from Hulk helped them secure a 2-0 win in their Brazilian Serie A opener on Sunday night.

The visitors fell to a 1-0 defeat in their season opener and might come up short in the derby referred to as Clássico das Multidões in its heyday.

Atletico Mineiro vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head

This will be the 400th meeting between the two Minas Gerais rivals across all competitions. The hosts enjoy a healthy 195-104 lead in wins while 100 games have ended in draws.

They last squared off in the Campeonato Mineiro fixture in February at Estádio Raimundo Sampaio. The game ended in a convincing 2-0 win for Alvinegro.

Atletico Mineiro form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

America Mineiro form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Atletico Mineiro vs America Mineiro Team News

Atletico Mineiro

Diego Godín remains the only doubt for the home side as he is recovering from a knee injury at the moment.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Diego Godín

Suspension: None

America Mineiro

Coelho have a lengthy list of absentees for the upcoming game as Wellington Paulista, Orlando Berrío, Eduardo, Carlos Alberto and Jori are out with injuries.

Cavichioli has trained for the first time since January but the game comes too soon for him. Éder faces a late fitness test while Aloísio has not been registered to play in this competition.

Injuries: Wellington Paulista, Orlando Berrío, Eduardo, Carlos Alberto, Jori

Doubtful: Cavichioli

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Aloísio

Atletico Mineiro vs America Mineiro Predicted XI

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-3-3): Everson (GK); Mariano, Nathan, Junior Alonso, Guilherme Arana; Jair, Allan, Ignacio Fernández; Matías Zaracho, Eduardo Vargas, Hulk

America Mineiro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jailson (GK); Patric, Conti, Maidana, Marlon; Juninho, Ale, Pedrinho, Felipe Azevedo; Everaldo, Paulinho Boia

Atletico Mineiro vs America Mineiro Prediction

The hosts have been in tremendous form this year and have conceded just eight goals in 16 games across all competitions. America Mineiro made it to the group stage of the competition on penalties after both legs of the qualifying tie ended in goalless draws.

The hosts are expected to continue their dominance in this fixture against their eastern rivals. We expect the hosts to cruise through for their second win in a row in the competition.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-0 America Mineiro

