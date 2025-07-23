Atletico Mineiro vs Atletico Bucaramanga Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Atletico Mineiro will invite Atletico Bucaramanga to the Arena MRV in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana knockout round playoffs on Thursday. They met in Bucaramanga last week, and Mineiro registered a narrow 1-0 away win.
Galo failed to build on that win and suffered a 3-2 loss to Palmeiras in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. Hulk continued his great form and scored twice from direct free kicks. It was their second consecutive away loss in Serie A. They finished as the Copa Libertadores runners-up last season and will look to produce a similar performance in the Sudamericana this time around.
The visitors have enjoyed a week's rest for this match as their league games were rescheduled. If they can overturn the narrow one-goal deficit here, they will be able to book a place in the knockout stage of a continental competition for the first time since 1998.
Atletico Mineiro vs Atletico Bucaramanga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams met for the first time last week. Galo registered an away win, and Bucaramanga will look to return the favor here.
- The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last seven games in all competitions. Leopardos, meanwhile, have seen under 2.5 goals in their last three games.
- Galo have enjoyed an unbeaten record in competitive home games in 2025. They have won seven of their last eight home games in the Sudamericana.
- The visitors have lost just one of their last five away games in all competitions. They have failed to score in two games in that period while keeping two clean sheets.
- Galo have kept clean sheets in three of their last four home games.
Atletico Mineiro vs Atletico Bucaramanga Prediction
Galo have seen conclusive results in their last five games, recording three wins. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in these wins. They will play at home after more than a month.
Leopardos are winless in their two games in July, conceding one goal apiece in both. They have failed to score in their last four games in CONMEBOL competitions, which is a cause for concern.
Considering Galo's home form and recent record in continental competitions, we back them to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Atletico Bucaramanga
Atletico Mineiro vs Atletico Bucaramanga Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Atletico Mineiro to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes