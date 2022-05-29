Atletico Mineiro vs Avai FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Atletico Mineiro play host to Avai FC at the Estadio Mineirao on Monday.

The Alvinegro have won their last five home games against the visitors and will look to keep their fine run going to move atop the league standings.

Atletico were denied their fourth win on the spin on Thursday, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Deportes Tolima in their Copa Libertadores group finale.

They'll now turn their attention to the Serie A, where they ended their four-game winless run by seeing off Atletico Goianiense 2-0 on May 14. With 12 points from seven games, Atletico are third in the league standings, two points off first-placed Corinthians.

Avai, meanwhile, failed to find their feet last time out, falling to a 2-1 defeat away to Athletico Paranaense.

That followed a 2-1 home loss against Juventude on May 15, which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end. Avai are tenth in the league standings, picking up ten points from their opening seven games.

Atletico Mineiro vs Avai FC Head-To-Head

Atletico have been utterly dominant in this fixture, picking up seven wins from their last 12 games. Avai, meanwhile, have managed just one win in this period, while four games have ended all square.

Atletico Mineiro Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D.

Avai FC Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W.

Atletico Mineiro vs Avai FC Team News

Atletico Mineiro

The hosts will take to the pitch without Eduardo Vargas, Rafael and Dodo, who are recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Eduardo Vargas, Dodo.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Everson (COVID-19).

Avai FC

Jean Pyerre (thigh), Bressan (groin) and Muriqui (hamstring) are out of contention because of injuries.

Injured: Jean Pyerre, Bressan, Muriqui.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Atletico Mineiro vs Avai FC Predicted XIs

Atletico Mineiro (4-2-3-1): Everson; Guga, Junior Alonso, Nathan Silva, Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Matias Zaracho, Ignacio Fernandez, Keno; Hulk.

Avai FC (4-3-3): Douglas Friedrich; Kevin, Rodrigo Freitas, Arthur Chaves, Bruno Cortez; Raniele, Eduardo Biasi, Bruno Silva; Dentinho, William Pottker, Morato.

Atletico Mineiro vs Avai FC Prediction

Atletico have kicked off their league campaign in fine form, finding themselves in the upper echelons of the standings. They head into the game on a run of five consecutive home victories against the visitors. So they could make use of their home advantage and come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-0 Avai FC.

