Atletico Mineiro vs Bahia prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileirao Serie A 2024 

Atletico Mineiro host Bahia at the Arena MRV on Sunday (June 2) in the Brasileirao Serie A. The hosts are set to make their return to league action after a four-week absence.

They were in action on Tuesday, thrashing Caracas 4-0 in the Copa Libertadores group stage. Three different players got on the scoresheet, including Shakhtar Donetsk loanee Pedrinho who netted a brace.

Bahia, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong start to their league campaign, sitting second in the league table with 13 points from six matches. They beat Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 last time out, with Thaciano scoring the sole goal of the game late in the first half.

Atletico Mineiro vs Bahia Head-to-Head

There have been 48 meetings between Atletico-MG and Bahia, who trail 21-11. The two teams last faced off in a league clash in December, which Bahia won 4-1.

Atletico-MG Form Guide in Brasileirao Serie A: D-W-W-D-D

Bahia Form Guide in Brasileirao Serie A: W-W-W-D-W

Atletico Mineiro vs Bahia Team News

Atletico-MG

The hosts remain without Otavio, Rubens and Paulo Vitor, as the trio continue their recuperation from injury.

Injured: Otavio, Rubens, Paulo Vitor

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bahia

Nicolas Acevedo has been out of action since last year due to injury and will remain out this weekend. Victor Cuesta and Ryan are also injured and will play no part on Sunday.

Injured: Nicolas Acevedo, Ryan, Victor Cuesta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Mineiro vs Bahia Predicted XIs

Atletico-MG (3-5-2): Everson; Renzo Saravia, Bruno Fuchs, Guilherme Arana; Gustavo Scarpa, Pedrinho, Matias Zaracho, Rodrigo Battaglia, Guilherme Arana; Hulk, Paulinho

Bahia (4-3-1-2): Marcos Felipe; Santiago Arias, Gabriel Xavier, Kanu, Luciano Juba; Everton Ribeiro, Caio Alexandre, Jean Lucas; Cauly; Thaciano, Everaldo

Atletico Mineiro vs Bahia Prediction

Atletico-MG's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats. They have won their last four home games.

Bahia, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a five-game winning streak. They have, however, had mixed results on the road recently and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Atletico-MG 2-1 Bahia