Atletico Mineiro vs Bahia prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileirao Serie A 2024 

Atletico Mineiro host Bahia at the Arena MRV on Sunday (June 2) in the Brasileirao Serie A. The hosts are set to make their return to league action after a four-week absence.
They were in action on Tuesday, thrashing Caracas 4-0 in the Copa Libertadores group stage. Three different players got on the scoresheet, including Shakhtar Donetsk loanee Pedrinho who netted a brace.
Bahia, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong start to their league campaign, sitting second in the league table with 13 points from six matches. They beat Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 last time out, with Thaciano scoring the sole goal of the game late in the first half.
Atletico Mineiro vs Bahia Head-to-Head
There have been 48 meetings between Atletico-MG and Bahia, who trail 21-11. The two teams last faced off in a league clash in December, which Bahia won 4-1.
Atletico-MG Form Guide in Brasileirao Serie A: D-W-W-D-D
Bahia Form Guide in Brasileirao Serie A: W-W-W-D-W
Atletico Mineiro vs Bahia Team News
Atletico-MG
The hosts remain without Otavio, Rubens and Paulo Vitor, as the trio continue their recuperation from injury.
Injured: Otavio, Rubens, Paulo Vitor
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Bahia
Nicolas Acevedo has been out of action since last year due to injury and will remain out this weekend. Victor Cuesta and Ryan are also injured and will play no part on Sunday.
Injured: Nicolas Acevedo, Ryan, Victor Cuesta
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Atletico Mineiro vs Bahia Predicted XIs
Atletico-MG (3-5-2): Everson; Renzo Saravia, Bruno Fuchs, Guilherme Arana; Gustavo Scarpa, Pedrinho, Matias Zaracho, Rodrigo Battaglia, Guilherme Arana; Hulk, Paulinho
Bahia (4-3-1-2): Marcos Felipe; Santiago Arias, Gabriel Xavier, Kanu, Luciano Juba; Everton Ribeiro, Caio Alexandre, Jean Lucas; Cauly; Thaciano, Everaldo
Atletico Mineiro vs Bahia Prediction
Atletico-MG's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats. They have won their last four home games.
Bahia, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a five-game winning streak. They have, however, had mixed results on the road recently and could see defeat this weekend.
Prediction: Atletico-MG 2-1 Bahia