Atletico Mineiro vs Carabobo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2023 

Atletico Mineiro welcome Carabobo to Belo Horizonte for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier on Wednesday (March 1). The tie is firmly in the balance, with the two sides playing out a goalless stalemate in the first leg in Venezuela last week.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at the same venue in the Campeonato Mineiro on Saturday. Patrick's strike was cancelled out by Ricardo Silva as the two teams settled for a share of the spoils.

Carabobo, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat against Deportivo Tachira at home in the Venezuelan Primera Division. Nelson Hernandez, Gonzalo Mottes and Yerson Chaco found the back of the net.

El Granate will turn their attention to the continent as they look to qualify for the next round at Mineiro's expense. The winner of the tie will face either Universidad Catolica or Millonarios in the next round.

Atletico Mineiro vs Carabobo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's meeting was the first clash between the two sides, and it ended in a share of the spoils.

Atletico are on a ten-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning seven.

Three of Carabobo's four competitive games this season have seen at least one team fail to score.

Four of Atletico's last five home games have produced at least three goals.

Three of Mineiro's last five competitive games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Atletico form guide: D-D-W-D-W; Carabobo form guide: L-D-W

Atletico Mineiro vs Carabobo Prediction

Atletico have been on a positive run of form, going ten games without defeat across competitions. However, three of their last four games have ended in draws, they will be keen to get back to winning ways in front of their fans.

Carabobo, meanwhile, are outsiders in the tie and are likely to play in a low block to try and limit Atletico's chances.

The difference in quality between the two teams is obvious, though, so Atletico are the firm favourites to win. The hosts should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 3-0 Carabobo

Atletico Mineiro vs Carabobo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Atletico to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Atletico to score over 1.5 goals

