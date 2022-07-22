Atletico Mineiro vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Atletico Mineiro will host Corinthians at the Governador Magalhaes Pinto on Sunday in the 19th matchday of the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts are enjoying a good spell at the moment and remain alive in their pursuit of back-to-back league titles. However, they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Cuiaba in their last game and had looked set to come away with maximum points when Alan Kardec opened the scoring deep into additional time before their opponents drew level with virtually the last kick of the game.

Atletico Mineiro sit third in the league table with 32 points from 18 games. They can leapfrog their weekend opponents in the table with maximum points on Sunday and will be looking to do just that.

Corinthians have had mixed results of late but are also in contention for the Brasileiro Serie A title. They returned to winning ways in the league last time out with a comfortable 3-1 home victory over Coritiba. Roger Guedes, Adson and Raul Gustavo all registered their names on the scoresheet.

The Timao are level on points with their weekend hosts but sit a spot higher in the league table due to the fact that they have secured more victories. They are four points behind Palmeiras at the top of the pile and will be looking to reduce that gap when they travel to Minas Gerais on Sunday.

Atletico Mineiro vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Atletico Mineiro and Corinthians. The visitors have the better record with 18 wins, while the hosts have won four fewer. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The Galo have won their last five games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last nine.

Atletico Mineiro are one of the four teams in the Brasileiro Serie A to have lost just once on home turf this season.

All four of the Timao's league defeats this season have come on the road.

Corinthians have scored the joint-fewest goals of all teams in the top half of the league table.

Atletico Mineiro vs Corinthians Prediction

Atletico Mineiro are on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league and have lost just one of their last 13 in the competition. They have not lost on home territory since May and will fancy their chances ahead of this one.

Corinthians' latest result ended a run of consecutive defeats and they will be looking to build on that. They have, however, won just one of their last six games on the road and could lose here.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Corinthians

Atletico Mineiro vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Mineiro

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last five matchups between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

