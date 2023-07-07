Atletico Mineiro vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2023

Atletico Mineiro will entertain Corinthians at the Estádio Mineirão in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings and were held to a 2-2 draw by local rivals America Mineiro last week. First-half goals from Matías Zaracho and Hulk gave them a comfortable two-goal lead, which was undone by Gonzalo Mastriani's second-half brace. Hulk was sent off in injury time and will be suspended for the match.

The visitors have struggled to get going this season and are in 16th place in the league table with just 12 points from 13 games. They suffered their second defeat in as many games last week, as RB Bragantino inflicted a 1-0 defeat at home.

Atletico Mineiro vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 54 times in all competitions since 1995. The visitors have a narrow 23-19 lead in wins and 12 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil in June, with Corinthians recording a 3-1 win on penalties after they drew 2-2 on aggregate after the second leg.

Atletico have won five of their last six home meetings against the visitors in all competitions.

The hosts are winless in their last five games in all competitions, though, they have suffered just one defeat in that period.

The visitors have suffered defeats in three of their last four games in all competitions.

Atletico are unbeaten in their last eight home games in all competitions, recording five wins. The visitors, on the other hand, have just one win in their travels since April.

The visitors have failed to score in eight of their last nine away games.

The visitors have the joint-worst attacking record in the league this season, scoring just 11 goals.

Atletico Mineiro vs Corinthians Prediction

Galo will be without the services of their top-scorer, Hulk, for the match on account of suspension, which is expected to impact their attacking prowess in the match. Nonetheless, they are unbeaten at home in their last eight games and should be able to produce a strong display.

Timão have lost six of their seven away games in the Brazilian Serie A this season, failing to score in four games during that period. They have been second-best in their recent league meetings against the hosts, with just one win in seven games, suffering six defeats.

They have suffered four defeats in their last five meetings at Saturday's venue as well. Considering Atletico's home advantage and the visitors' poor goalscoring form, we expect Luiz Felipe Scolari's men to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-0 Corinthians

Atletico Mineiro vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Mineiro to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be first in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristian Pavón to score or assist any time - Yes

