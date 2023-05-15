Atletico Mineiro vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2023

Atletico Mineiro will host Corinthians at the Estadio Mineirao on Wednesday in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil last-16 tie.

The home side have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of lifting the cup title at the end of the campaign. They faced Gremio Esportivo Brasil in the previous round of the competition, picking up a 2-1 comeback win in the first leg via goals from Rodrigo Battaglia and Hulk before playing out a 1-1 draw in the second.

Corinthians have endured a disappointing start to their Brasileiro Serie A campaign and will now hope they can find better luck in the Copa do Brasil this week. They were drawn against Remo last time out in the competition, losing the first leg 2-0 but ultimately won the tie on penalties after picking up a 2-0 win in the return leg.

The visitors are without a win under new boss Vanderlei Luxemburgo and will be looking to pick up their first victory under the veteran manager this week.

Atletico Mineiro vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between Atletico MG and Corinthians. The hosts have won 15 of those games while the visitors have won 19 times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won all but one of their last seven games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Two of the Galo's three league wins this season have come on home turf.

Corinthians are one of three sides in the Brazilian top flight this season to have lost all three of their away league games so far.

Timao are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Atletico Mineiro vs Corinthians Prediction

Atletico are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have won five of their last six home games and will be looking forward to Wednesday's match.

Corinthians, meanwhile, are on a five-game winless streak and have won just one of their last eight games. They have lost their last four away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Corinthians

Atletico Mineiro vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Mineiro

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven league matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven competitive matchups)

