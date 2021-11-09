Atletico Mineiro vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Atletico Mineiro lock horns with Corinthians in their upcoming Brazilian Serie A fixture on Wednesday at Estádio Mineirão.

The hosts have three wins in their last five outings and are at the top of the league standings. In their previous league outing, they overcame rivals America MG in O Clássico das Multidões as Guilherme Arana scored the winning goal in the 62nd minute of the game.

Corinthians also have three wins to their name in their last five outings, and an 87th-minute winner from Víctor Cantillo helped them overcome Fortaleza on Sunday.

Atletico Mineiro vs Corinthians Head-to-Head

There have been 40 games between the two sides across all competitions since 2000, and the head-to-head record is even at the moment with 15 wins for each side and 10 games ending in stalemates.

The home side have been the better team in recent fixtures with four wins on the spin, with the last win for Corinthians coming in 2019.

They last squared off at Corinthians Arena in July, with the game ending in a 2-1 win for Alvinegro. A second-half brace from Hulk secured a comeback win for the hosts.

Atletico Mineiro form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Corinthians form guide (Brazilian Serie A): W-W-D-L-W

Atletico Mineiro vs Corinthians Team News

Atletico Mineiro

Júnior Alonso has been called up to the Paraguay national team and won't be available for the game. He was suspended for the game on account of three yellow cards.

Jefferson Savarino, Eduardo Vargas and Alan Franco have also been called up by their respective national teams and are unavailable for this league game. Keno is struggling with a thigh issue and is a doubt here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Keno

Suspended: Júnior Alonso

Unavailable: Jefferson Savarino, Eduardo Vargas, Alan Franco

Corinthians

Willian is in the final stages of recovering from a thigh injury and could be back in training soon. Roni is out with a knee injury while Ruan Oliveira has been ruled out for the season following an ACL tear.

Renato Augusto also did not take part in training and is expected to be ruled out for the game.

Injured: Ruan Oliveira, Willian

Doubtful: Roni, Renato Augusto

Suspended: None

Atletico Mineiro vs Corinthians Predicted XI

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Everson; Guilherme Arana, Réver, Nathan, Guga; Allan, Federico Zaracho, Danilo Neves, Ignacio Fernandez; Diego Costa, Hulk

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cassio; Fabio Santos, Gil, Joao Victor, Fagner; Gabriel Pereira, Gabriel; Giuliano, Víctor Cantillo, Gustavo Mosquito; Jo

Atletico Mineiro vs Corinthians Prediction

Atletico Mineiro have the best defensive record in the league and are unbeaten at home since May. Timão could prove to be a challenge for the hosts but a win for the league leaders is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Corinthians

Edited by Peter P