Atletico Mineiro vs Deportes Tolima prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

On Thursday, Atletico Mineiro will play Deportes Tolima in their final group stage game of their Copa Libertadores campaign.

The hosts have already secured their place in the next round of the competition, with another spot up for grabs. Atletico come into this game off a 3-1 win against Independiente Valle last week.

Meanwhile, Deportes are second in the standings, but a defeat on Thursday, coupled with a win for Independiente Valle, could plummet them to Copa Sudamericana. After failing to beat America MG in their last game, Tolima will look for a positive result in this game.

Atletico Mineiro vs Deportes Tolima Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other once previously, with Atletio winning 2-0.

Deportes Tolima form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W.

Atletico Mineiro form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W.

Atlético @Atletico 🏾 Na noite de ontem, o Atlético venceu o Ind. Dell Vale , 3 a 1, e se classificou para as oitavas da Libertadores.



📸 Confira o álbum de fotos da partida:



#VamoGalo 🏾 Na noite de ontem, o Atlético venceu o Ind. Dell Vale , 3 a 1, e se classificou para as oitavas da Libertadores.📸 Confira o álbum de fotos da partida: flic.kr/s/aHBqjzQHrj #CAMxIDV 🏴🏳️ 💪🏾 Na noite de ontem, o Atlético venceu o Ind. Dell Vale , 3 a 1, e se classificou para as oitavas da Libertadores.📸 Confira o álbum de fotos da partida: flic.kr/s/aHBqjzQHrj#VamoGalo #CAMxIDV 🏴🏳️ https://t.co/OZzHwd824R

Atletico Mineiro vs Deportes Tolima Team News

Atletico Mineiro

Dodo, Eduardo Vargas and Mariano are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out this game.

Injured: Dodo, Eduardo Vargas, Mariano.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Deportes Tolima

There have been no reports of injuries or suspensions for Deportes Tolima.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Atletico Mineiro vs Deportes Tolima Predicted Xls

Atletico Mineiro (4-2-3-1): Everson; Igor Rabello, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso, Guilherme Arana; Jair, Allan; Federico Zaracho, Ignacio Fernandez, Keno; Hulk.

Deportes Tolima (4-2-3-1): William Cuesta (GK), Leider Riascos, Eduar Caicedo, Jeison Angulo, Yohandry Orozco, Cristian Trujillo, Fabian Mosquera, Raziel Garcia, Rodrigo Urena, Gustavo Ramirez, Alvaro Jose Melendez Escobar.

Atletico Mineiro vs Deportes Tolima Prediction

A lot can change in Group D as we head into the final week of group-stage action.

A draw will ensure that both teams will secure qualification. A victory by a margin of over five goals will give the visitors the pole position in the group. However, if Atletico win, and Independiente Valle secure a two-goal win, Tolima will be relegated to the Copa Sudamericana.

Both teams look to be in great shape and are certainly capable of producing a great game. Nonetheless, Atletico's 18-match unbeaten run in the Copa Libertadores, the longest in competition history, should extend as they pick up full points from this game.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 3-1 Deportes Tolima.

Edited by Bhargav