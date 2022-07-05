Atletico Mineiro vs Emelec prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Atletico Mineiro will invite Emelec to the Estádio Mineirão in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 on Tuesday.

With the first leg in Guayaquil ending all squares last week, the stakes are high in this second leg fixture. Atletico Mineiro got the first leg off to a good start, with Ademir giving them an early lead with a goal in the 16th minute of the game.

Sebastián Rodríguez equalized for the then-hosts from the penalty spot in the second half and Atletico were reduced to 10-men just 10 minutes later as Allan was sent off.

Emelec have had a week's rest to prepare for the game while Atletico Mineiro were involved in the Brasileiro fixture on Friday, securing a 2-1 win against Juventude.

Atletico Mineiro vs Emelec Head-to-Head

The first leg, which ended in a 1-1 draw, was the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides.

Atletico Mineiro form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Emelec form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-L

Atletico Mineiro vs Emelec Team News

Atletico Mineiro

Jair, Keno and Matias Zaracho were absent from the first leg with injuries and are expected to be sidelined for this game as well. Allan's red card will keep him out of the game as he will serve a one-game suspension.

Christian Pavon has joined the club from Boca Juniors but is ineligible to feature in this stage of fixtures.

Injury: Jair, Keno, Matias Zaracho.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Allan.

Unavailable: Christian Pavon.

Emelec

Joel Quintero is a long-term absentee following a ligament injury while Marcos Caicedo is also recovering from an injury and has not traveled with the team to Brazil. Aníbal Leguizamó is the other absentee on account of an injury for El Bombillo.

Injury: Joel Quintero, Marcos Caicedo, Aníbal Leguizamó.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Atletico Mineiro vs Emelec Predicted XIs

Atletico Mineiro (4-4-2): Everson (GK); Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso, Guillerhme Arana; Allan, Otávio, Rubens, Nacho Fernández; Ademir, Hulk

Emelec (4-4-2): Pedro Ortiz (GK); Bryan Carabalí, Marlon Mejía, Eddie Guevara, Jackson Rodríguez; Dixon Arroyo, Sebastián Rodríguez, José Cevallos, Alexis Zapata; João Rojas, Alejandro Cabeza

Atletico Mineiro vs Emelec Prediction

As the away goals rule has been abolished this season, the team that wins this leg will head into the quarter-finals. Though the two sides were closely matched in the first leg, Atletico Mineiro are the favorites at home and should eke out a narrow win here.

Predicition: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Emelec

