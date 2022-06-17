Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips- 19th June 2022

Atletico Mineiro are set to play Flamengo at the Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto on Sunday in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

Atletico Mineiro come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Marquinhos Santos' Ceara recently. Ceara registered three shots on target compared to Atletico Mineiro's two.

Flamengo, on the other hand, beat Antonio Oliveira's Cuiaba 2-0 in their most recent fixture. Goals from left-back Ayrton Lucas and star attacker Gabriel Barbosa secured the win for Dorival Junior's Flamengo.

Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Atletico Mineiro have won 12 games.

Flamengo have won 13 games, with the other seven having ended in draws.

For Atletico Mineiro, former Porto and Zenit Saint Petersburg attacker Hulk has scored six goals in the Brasileiro Serie A this season.

For Flamengo, former Inter Milan striker and Brazil international Gabriel Barbosa has scored three goals.

Uruguayan forward Giorgian de Arrascaeta has registered five assists for Flamengo.

Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Prediction

Atletico Mineiro are 6th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. They do not lack experience, especially in attack, with the likes of Hulk and Chile international Eduardo Vargas in the squad.

Former Sevilla left-back and Brazil international Guilherme Arana and veteran Uruguayan centre-back Diego Godin are a part of the squad as well; their current form, however, does not accurately depict the quality they possess. They need to start getting positive results soon.

Flamengo, on the other hand, are 10th in the league. Like Atletico Mineiro, the attacking talent of Flamengo is unquestionable, with forwards like Gabriel Barbosa and Giorgian de Arrascaeta. With reports suggesting that the club is close to signing Benfica attacker Everton Cebolinha, Flamengo will be aiming to outscore their opponents on a regular rbasis.

It will be interesting to see what the club does with midfielder Andreas Pereira. It has been reported that Flamengo will not sign the Manchester United midfielder on a permanent deal.

A close match is on the cards, but Flamengo should edge past Atletico Mineiro.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 0-2 Flamengo

Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Flamengo

Tip 2: game to have over 2.5 goals- No

Tip 3: Gabriel Barbosa to score- Yes

