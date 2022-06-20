Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips- 23rd June 2022

Atletico Mineiro are set to play Flamengo at the Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto on Thursday in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Atletico Mineiro come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Dorival Junior's Flamengo in their most recent game. Goals from Argentine midfielder Ignacio Fernandez and forward Ademir secured the win for Antonio Mohamed's Atletico Mineiro.

Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 33 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Atletico Mineiro have won 13 games.

Flamengo have won 13 games, while the other seven have ended in draws.

Former Santos attacker Eduardo Sasha has registered three goals for Atletico Mineiro in the Copa do Brasil.

In the Brazilian Serie A, Uruguayan forward Giorgian de Arrascaeta has registered five assists for Flamengo.

Veteran Argentine midfielder Ignacio Fernandez has three assists for Atletico Mineiro in the league.

Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Prediction

Atletico Mineiro are fourth in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. However, that lone win came against Flamengo, so Atletico Mineiro will be confident heading into this game.

Atlético @Atletico Ainda sem saber o que dizer sobre ontem… Bom dia, Massa! Ainda sem saber o que dizer sobre ontem… Bom dia, Massa! 🔥 Ainda sem saber o que dizer sobre ontem… Bom dia, Massa! 💪🐔 https://t.co/G7W3M8kX0T

Atletico Mineiro do not lack experience. Attacker Hulk is a Brazil international who has previously represented clubs like Porto and Zenit Saint Petersburg, while Chile international Eduardo Vargas is a regular feature for his country. Atletico Mineiro also boast Diego Godin as part of their squad; Godin in his prime was regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

For Flamengo, the star is Gabriel Barbosa. The Brazil international was regarded as a prodigious talent during his Santos days, but an underwhelming spell at Inter Milan halted a growing career. Now back in Brazil, Gabigol has become a prolific goalscorer who is regularly selected for the national side.

With Giorgian De Arrascaeta's creativity a good complement, Flamengo look set to add more depth to their attack with the signing of Benfica forward Everton Cebolinha. Attacker Everton Ribeiro has proved to be a solid player as well for Flamengo.

Atletico Mineiro will be confident, having beaten Flamengo quite recently. They should be able to edge past their opponents.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 1-0 Flamengo

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Atletico Mineiro

Tip 2: game to have over 2.5 goals- No

Tip 3: Atletico Mineiro to keep a clean sheet- Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far