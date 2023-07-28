Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30, 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo go head-to-head at the Estadio Raimundo Sampaio on Sunday (July 30).
Atletico failed to return to winning ways on Sunday, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Gremio at the Arena do Gremio. Filipe Scolari’s men have gone eight games without a win across competitions, losing thrice since a 1-0 win over Alianza Lima on June 7.
With 21 points from 16 games, Atletico are 13th in the league but will move into ninth with a win.
Meanwhile, Flamengo have one foot in the Copa do Brasil final following a 2-0 win over Gremio in the semifinal first leg. Jorge Sampaoli’s side are unbeaten in nine games, including five in the league, where they have picked up nine points from a possible 15.
The Rubro-Negro are third in the standings, level on 28 points with fourth-placed Palmeiras and one behind second-placed Gremio.
Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- With 19 wins from the last 45 meetings, Atletico hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.
- Flamengo have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.
- Atletico have won their last six home games against the Rubro-Negro since a 1-0 defeat in May 2018.
- Sampaoli’s men are unbeaten in five league games, winning twice, and have lost just one of their last 12 games since May.
- The Galo are winless in seven Serie A games, losing thrice, since a 1-0 win over Cruzeiro on June 3.
Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Prediction
Flamengo will be licking their lips against an out-of-sorts Atletico Mineiro side winless in eight games. The visitors are the more in-form side and should take all three points.
Prediction: Atletico 1-2 Flamengo
Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Flamengo
Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least three bookings in five of their last six meetings.)
Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in all but one of their last eight clashes.)