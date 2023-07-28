Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30, 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo go head-to-head at the Estadio Raimundo Sampaio on Sunday (July 30).

Atletico failed to return to winning ways on Sunday, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Gremio at the Arena do Gremio. Filipe Scolari’s men have gone eight games without a win across competitions, losing thrice since a 1-0 win over Alianza Lima on June 7.

With 21 points from 16 games, Atletico are 13th in the league but will move into ninth with a win.

Meanwhile, Flamengo have one foot in the Copa do Brasil final following a 2-0 win over Gremio in the semifinal first leg. Jorge Sampaoli’s side are unbeaten in nine games, including five in the league, where they have picked up nine points from a possible 15.

The Rubro-Negro are third in the standings, level on 28 points with fourth-placed Palmeiras and one behind second-placed Gremio.

Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 45 meetings, Atletico hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Flamengo have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Atletico have won their last six home games against the Rubro-Negro since a 1-0 defeat in May 2018.

Sampaoli’s men are unbeaten in five league games, winning twice, and have lost just one of their last 12 games since May.

The Galo are winless in seven Serie A games, losing thrice, since a 1-0 win over Cruzeiro on June 3.

Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Prediction

Flamengo will be licking their lips against an out-of-sorts Atletico Mineiro side winless in eight games. The visitors are the more in-form side and should take all three points.

Prediction: Atletico 1-2 Flamengo

Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least three bookings in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in all but one of their last eight clashes.)