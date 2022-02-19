Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Supercopa do Brasil 2022

Atletico Mineiro go head-to-head with Flamengo in the Supercopa do Brasil final on Sunday at Arena Pantanal.

Atletico Mineiro will be looking to secure a wipeout in the domestic competitions for the year, having won the Brazilian Serie A and Copa do Brasil last season.

Flamengo are the reigning champions of the competition, having won the competition twice since it was restarted in 2020. They finished second behind the league winners to secure a place in the competition for the third year in a row.

Both sides have enjoyed decent runs in their local league competitions. Atletico Mineiro are second in Campeonato Mineiro while Flamengo also find themselves in second place in Campeonato Carioca.

Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

The fixture is considered to be the biggest interstate rivalry in Brazil. The two sides have squared off 120 times across all competitions, though they have played out a lot of friendly games before their first official game in 1937.

Rubro-Negro enjoy an upper hand in this fixture and lead 49-39 in wins while 32 games have ended in draws. They last met in Campeonato Brasileiro Série A action in October at the Maracanã. The game ended in a 1-0 win for the then hosts.

Atletico Mineiro form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Flamengo form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Team News

Atletico Mineiro

Alvinegro have a couple of injury concerns heading into this one-off Supercup. Eduardo Vargas and Matías Zaracho are expected to miss the game with knee and thigh injuries respectively. Suspensions do not carry into this competition.

Guilherme Arana, Guga and Allan were blocked by the CBF over discrepancies in their transfer values. This ban will not impact their involvement in the game.

Injuries: Eduardo Vargas, Matías Zaracho

Suspension: None

Flamengo

Andreas Pereira, Thiago Maia and Rodrigo Caio will not travel to Cuiabá on account of injuries.

Injuries: Andreas Pereira, Thiago Maia, Rodrigo Caio

Suspension: None

Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson (GK); Guga, Réver, Diego Godín, Mariano; Tche Tche, Otávio; Keno, Dylan Borrero, Hulk; Eduardo Sasha

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diego Alves (GK); Renê, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Mauricio Isla; Filipe Luís, Willian Arao, Diego, Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique, Vitinho

Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Prediction

Atletico Mineiro have been dominant in the Brazilian top-flight over the last year. Both sides have scored 14 goals in their state league in seven games. Meanwhile, Mineiro boast the better defensive record, conceding just two goals while Flamengo have let in four.

While there is nothing much to separate the two sides at the moment, we expect Atletico Mineiro to overcome their southern rivals.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Flamengo

