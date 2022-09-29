Atletico Mineiro vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022

Atletico Mineiro and Fluminense will go head to head at the Estadio Mineirao in round 29 of the Brasileiro Serie A on Saturday (October 1).

The Alvinegro are unbeaten in their last five home games against Fernando Diniz’s men and will look to keep that run alive.

Atletico failed to arrest their slump last time out, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Palmeiras at home. They have now failed to win their last three games, picking up one point from a possible nine since a 2-0 victory over Atletico Goianiense on September 4.

With 40 points from 28 games, Atletico are seventh in the Brasileiro Serie A standings, four points off sixth-placed Athletico Paranaense in the final Copa Libertadores qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Fluminense moved into second place in the league standings with a 2-1 victory over Flamengo. They have now won their last three league outings, stretching back to a 1-0 loss against Athletico Paranaense on September 4.

However, Fluminense have managed just one win in their last five away games, losing three and picking up a draw since the start of August.

Atletico Mineiro vs Fluminense Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico hold a superior record in this fixture, claiming 17 wins from the last 41 meetings.

Fluminense have picked up 11 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Atletico are unbeaten in five home games against Fluminense, picking up four wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in May 2017.

Fluminense head into the weekend on a run of three straight league wins, scoring eight goals and conceding twice .

The Alvinegro are winless in three league games, while they have managed just one win from their last six since August.

Atletico Mineiro vs Fluminense Prediction

Considering the past results between Atletico and Fluminense, another thrilling encounter with plenty of goalmouth action could ensue. The Tricolor, who have enjoyed a better campaign, head into the weekend in superior form and should see off their hosts on Saturday.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 1-3 Fluminense

Atletico Mineiro vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fluminense

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five games.)

Tip 3: Game to have more than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

