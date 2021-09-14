Atletico Mineiro vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa do Brasil 2021

Atletico Mineiro and Fluminense will trade tackles at Estadio Mineiro in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The home side hold the advantage, having posted a 2-1 away victory in the first leg played three weeks ago. A Nino own goal and a Hulk strike gave Atletico Mineiro the edge in the tie.

Fluminense come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Sao Paulo in the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday. Nino and Henrique Luiz got on the scoresheet to give Tricolor all three points.

Atletico picked up a 2-0 away victory over Fortaleza on Saturday. Federico Zaracho and Junior Alonso scored second half goals to guide their side to the convincing victory.

Atletico Mineiro vs Fluminense Head-to-Head

Atletico MG have 15 wins from their last 38 matches against Fluminense. The two sides shared the spoils on 13 occasions while 10 previous matches ended in a victory for Fluminense.

Their most recent meeting came in the first leg three weeks ago when Atletico Mineiro secured a 2-1 away victory to seize the initiative in the tie.

The hosts are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run, with six matches in this sequence ending in victories. Fluminense have lost one of their last seven matches.

Atletico Mineiro form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

Fluminense form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Atletico Mineiro vs Fluminense Team News

Atletico Mineiro

Tche Tche and Jefferson Savarino are the only injury concerns for the hosts with knee and groin problems respectively.

Injuries: Tche Tche, Jefferson Savarino

Suspension: None

Fluminense

Fluminense have several injury concerns ahead of their trip to Mineiro. Lucca (thigh), Egidio (thigh), Gabriel Teixeira (thigh), Ganso (arm) and Hudson (ACL) are all unavailable for selection due to fitness issues.

Fred and Andre have been suspended due to accumulated yellow cards in the league. Meanwhile, Jhon Arias was given extended leave for personal reasons.

Injuries: Lucca, Egidio, Gabriel Teixeira, Ganso, Hudson

Suspension: Fred, Andre

Personal: Jhon Arias

Atletico Mineiro vs Fluminense Predicted XI

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson (GK); Guilherme Arana, Junior Alonso, Nathan, Mariano; Jair, Allan Allan; Federico Zaracho, Ingacio Fernandez, Eduardo Vargas; Hulk

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcos (GK); Danilo Barcelos, Lucas Ciaro, Nino, Lucas Calegari; Yago, Juan Cazares, Gustavo; Caio Paulista, Raul Bobadilla, Henrique Luiz

Atletico Mineiro vs Fluminense Prediction

The two sides' strong run of form means they will fancy their chances of getting a much-needed victory. They are both likely to play on the front foot, suggesting goals could be scored at both ends.

However, Atletico Mineiro have been slightly better and also have home advantage in their favor. We are predicting a narrow victory for the hosts in a thrilling game.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Fluminense

