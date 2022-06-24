Atletico Mineiro vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th June 2022

In Brasileiro Serie A this weekend, Atletico Mineiro will host Fortaleza at the Governador Magalhaes Pinto on Sunday.

Atletico are the reigning champions but have struggled for form in the league recently. They, however, returned to winning ways on Sunday, beating struggling Flamengo 2-0 on home turf, thanks to goals from Nacho Fernandez and Ademir in either half.

The Galo have picked up 21 points from 13 games this season and sit fourth in the standings. They'll now look to pick up back-to-back league wins as they continue their title defence.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing start to their league campaign and find themselves languishing in the relegation zone. They, however, picked up all three points in their last game, beating America Mineiro 1-0, thanks to a first-half strike from their top scorer Yago Pikachu.

Fortaleza are 19th in the league table and are ahead of last-placed Juventude only on goal difference. They were rather impressive in their last game and deserved to win by a bigger margin and will now look to build on that this weekend.

Atletico Mineiro vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Atletico and Fortaleza. The hosts have won half of those matchups, while Fortaleza have won four times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The Galo have won their last three games in this fixture.

Fortaleza are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2006.

Atletico have picked up the joint-most home points in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, alongside Palmeiras and Corinthians.

Fortaleza have picked up the second-fewest league points on the road this season, with just three points from five games.

The Tricolor have scored at least one goal in their last six away games across competitions.

Atletico Mineiro vs Fortaleza Prediction

Atletico are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in their last four across competitions. They have lost just one league game on home turf this season and will look to capitalise on their home advantage this weekend.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, have also won back-to-back games after beating Ceara in the Cup on Thursday. They have, however, lost four of their five away league games this season and could struggle here. Considering the same, Atletico should win this one.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Fortaleza.

Atletico Mineiro vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico.

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the last eight games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3 - Atletico Mineiro to score first: YES (The Galo have scored the first goal in four of their last five games in this fixture) .

